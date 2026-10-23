3 Alabama Players To Watch For Against Texas A&M

It’s Dixieland Delight week.

Texas A&M travels to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama in arguably the biggest matchup of the year for head coach Mike Elko's program.

The Crimson Tide have lost their last two games and hope to avoid a third straight loss to the Aggies this weekend. To break that winless streak, the program will need strong play from these three offensive players.

Keelon Russell, Quarterback

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) scrambles with the ball during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Going into fall camp, uncertainty surrounded who would get the call at quarterback, and after a hard-fought competition, head coach Kalen DeBoer elected to start Keelon Russell over Austin Mack.

Up to this point, the sophomore quarterback has led his team to a 5-2 record and engineered the offense. He is a Duncanville, Texas, native who has thrown 12 touchdowns this season and has accumulated 1,746 passing yards with four interceptions.

As it stands, his QBR is 86.9, and his completion percentage is 67.5 percent. He also uses his legs, with 57 carries for 231 yards and five rushing touchdowns. His longest run of the season was a 57-yard run against Florida State. He also uses his arm in off-script playmaking situations, as seen when he scrambles around the field.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback had his best game against South Carolina, throwing for four touchdowns with a 77.8 completion percentage. He completed 21 of 27 passes and threw for 365 yards. A&M’s secondary will need exceptional coverage to stop him.

Trae’Shawn Brown, Running Back

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Trae'shawn Brown (17) runs the ball in the middle of the Georgia defense at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Aggies' defense also needs to set the tone early because the Crimson Tide running back, Trae’Shawn Brown, is quick and hard to bring down. He struggled against the Volunteers last week, with only six carries for 12 yards, so if he takes the field, he is one of the men defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill will want to circle to stop.

This year, Brown leads the team in rushing yards with 313. He is also the only rusher on the roster with over 300 yards. The 5-foot-10 downhill runner is averaging 5.5 yards and has a season-long 58-yard run that was against Georgia. He doesn’t hesitate in his decision-making and isn't afraid of contact. He trucks lots of guys on defense and has emerged as a speedster who is incredibly effective on the ground. At times, he comes in clutch in the passing game as well, with his receiving upside and ability to protect the pass in certain situations. Keep an eye out for the Huntsville, Texas, native.

Lotzier Brooks, Wide Receiver

Ryan Coleman-Williams is out for this weekend when A&M rolls into town, so Alabama's receiver room will need to step up for any shot at dodging another loss. That means that a guy like Lotzier Brooks is going to be asked to do a lot and try to be as active as he can in the offense. Last weekend, he led the team in receptions with three catches for 26 yards.

This is his sophomore season, so he is still adapting to the Tide offense and how DeBoer likes to run the team. Part of what makes Brooks a difference maker is his ability to use his route running and quick feet to his advantage. His hands are outstanding, and so is his vision in finding the football. He has caught 26 passes for 415 yards and has also found the end zone once for a touchdown. He’s dynamic and crafty in his route running, so guys like Dezz Ricks, Marcus Ratcliffe and Dalton Brooks must be ready for him.

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