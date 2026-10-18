Texas A&M Remains Outside AP Poll Outlook After Dominant Non-Conference Win
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The Texas A&M Aggies have not had to season they wanted by any stretch of imagination, and instead of building off the success from last season, are instead looking to find a way back into a double-digit win season.
The Aggies took a step in the right direction for that this past weekend, dominating the Citadel for a 41-0 victory, serving as the last non-conference games of the season, and the perfect confidence booster to start the second half of the season.
With a 4-3 record now, it wasn't enough to find a way back into the top-25 or receive any votes, but there is certainly a path to get back.
Where the Aggies Stand
The struggles have been apparent for the Aggies this season, and on the surface, three losses is a tough pill to swallow, especially given the expectations entering the season, but the quality of opponents has been a saving grace for the program.
All three losses this season have come against ranked opponents, including two of them being top-20 losses, to the Kentucky Wildcats and the LSU Tigers. The concerning point, however, is that the Aggies have lost by a margin of 20 points on average in the three games, a far cry from competitive contests.
With new faces on the defensive side of the ball, it is the offense that has been the point of emphasis this season, as they work through finding an identity this season. With confidence under the wings now from the dominant week six win, it could be a boost the program needs.
That will be tested in the next matchup as they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are reeling from a loss of their own. If the Aggies can find a way to win that game, and move to 5-3, with the losses potentially growing better, it might be enough to crack the top-25, but for now they are on the outside looking in.
What the Top-25 Looks Like
No. 1: Miami Hurricanes
No. 2: BYU Cougars
No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 4: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 5: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 6: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 7: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 8: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 9: UCLA Bruins
No. 10: Utah Utes
No. 11: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 12: Kentucky Wildcats
No. 13: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 14: Houston Cougars
No. 15: Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 16: USC Trojans
No. 17: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
No. 18: LSU Tigers
No. 19: Texas Longhorns
No. 20: Florida Gators
No. 21: Boise State Broncos
No. 22: Missouri Tigers
No. 23: SMU Mustangs
No. 24: Northwestern Wildcats
No. 25: Arizona Wildcats
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JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI as staff writer in football and baseball. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Aggie fans and is excited to cover all things Texas A&M.