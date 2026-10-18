Texas A&M Remains Outside AP Poll Outlook After Dominant Non-Conference Win

The Texas A&M Aggies have not had to season they wanted by any stretch of imagination, and instead of building off the success from last season, are instead looking to find a way back into a double-digit win season.

The Aggies took a step in the right direction for that this past weekend, dominating the Citadel for a 41-0 victory, serving as the last non-conference games of the season, and the perfect confidence booster to start the second half of the season.

With a 4-3 record now, it wasn't enough to find a way back into the top-25 or receive any votes, but there is certainly a path to get back.

Where the Aggies Stand

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The struggles have been apparent for the Aggies this season, and on the surface, three losses is a tough pill to swallow, especially given the expectations entering the season, but the quality of opponents has been a saving grace for the program.

All three losses this season have come against ranked opponents, including two of them being top-20 losses, to the Kentucky Wildcats and the LSU Tigers. The concerning point, however, is that the Aggies have lost by a margin of 20 points on average in the three games, a far cry from competitive contests.

With new faces on the defensive side of the ball, it is the offense that has been the point of emphasis this season, as they work through finding an identity this season. With confidence under the wings now from the dominant week six win, it could be a boost the program needs.

That will be tested in the next matchup as they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are reeling from a loss of their own. If the Aggies can find a way to win that game, and move to 5-3, with the losses potentially growing better, it might be enough to crack the top-25, but for now they are on the outside looking in.

What the Top-25 Looks Like

Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Ben Bogle (44) attempts a tackle during the first half at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1: Miami Hurricanes

No. 2: BYU Cougars

No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 4: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 5: Georgia Bulldogs

No. 6: Indiana Hoosiers

No. 7: Ole Miss Rebels

No. 8: Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 9: UCLA Bruins

No. 10: Utah Utes

No. 11: Tennessee Volunteers

No. 12: Kentucky Wildcats

No. 13: Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 14: Houston Cougars

No. 15: Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 16: USC Trojans

No. 17: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 18: LSU Tigers

No. 19: Texas Longhorns

No. 20: Florida Gators

No. 21: Boise State Broncos

No. 22: Missouri Tigers

No. 23: SMU Mustangs

No. 24: Northwestern Wildcats

No. 25: Arizona Wildcats

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