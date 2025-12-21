3 Key Reasons Texas A&M Lost to Miami in College Football Playoff

The Texas A&M Aggies were on a mission during the 2025 season to cement themselves an SEC powerhouse. They finished the regular season 11-1 and were ready to host Kyle Field's first College Football Playoff game.

The matchup of No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 10 Miami Hurricanes was as expected. A tough battle between two well coach defensive units that makes the most efficient offensive performance a leading factor towards victory.

An obvious reason for the Aggies tough day was their offensive struggles. Only scoring three points makes a college football game vs. any opponent nearly impossible to win. Many fans and analysts are quick to point a finger at now ex-OC Collin Klein. He coached a scared game that resulted in an excess of pressure situations.

Klein said in a postgame interview "We were at 3rd and long way too much and they're too good of a defensive front to play the game in that field zone."

Fans are also criticizing the officiating crew for a missed late hit call on KC Concepcion and a missed targeting penalty on Reuben Owens II at the most crucial point in the game. When we get deep into the performance of the Aggies Saturday, what are the three key reasons they could control that cost them their first playoff win in program history?

1. The struggles of Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is sacked by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the second half of the first-round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Marcel Reed had a tough time dissecting the Miami defense. The pressure of their pass rush combined with the pressure of the biggest game of the year created a bad environment for Marcel Reed.

He never felt comfortable in the pocket after an early fumble, and this forced him to step up and run earlier than he had to. His accuracy on most throws was off, causing incompletions and minimal yards after catch.

Reed's first interception was on a throw too high for his receiver and this made his confidence worse on throws past 10 yards the rest of the game. He missed a key throw to KC Concepcion in the fourth quarter that could have completely changed the game. If that throw was in stride, Concepcion would have caught it and he had a blocker down field near the end zone.

Reed's second interception was behind of his receiver when A&M was in the red zone attempted to tie the game with less than a minute to go. His feet were not set because he moved in a clean pocket sensing early pressure. That is what happens when mistakes have been made already. Reed was also sacked seven times.

When asked about what he will do in the offseason during the postgame interview, Reed said he "will work on setting my feet." Reed played a bad game, but his ceiling is still sky high. With new playcalling and player progression, don't be surprised whee he is a different player next year.

2. Miami's offensive efficiency prevailed

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) calls the play during the first half of the first-round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M's defense did a great job limiting production from Miami's offense for most of the game. Miami's run offense was great at continuing to attack the defense inside the numbers until they eventually collapsed late in the fourth quarter.

Mark Fletcher Jr. was the reason Miami was able to be efficient. He bursts through the lane very quick and finally broke through for a 56-yard run. This set up the only touchdown of the game when Malachi Toney ran in the jet sweep.

When the run game is solidified, it allows Carson Beck to make better decisions and make fewer mistakes. A big deciding factor before the game was whether Beck could take care of the football. If he could, then Miami's chances were greatly improved. He did take care of the football and sometimes that is more important than being prodcutive.

The run game prevailing and freeing up the Miami offense late was a key factor in route to their victory.

3. Miami's defense set the tone

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (13) celebrates after he intercepts a Texas A&M Aggies pass to clinch the Miami win at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

From the start of the game until the end, Miami's defense played a stellar game. Their performance was captivated by constant pass rush and blanket coverage down field.

Marcel Reed had bad throws but Miami's pressure on him is what delayed Reed's resurgence. Reuben Bain Jr. was very disruptive and the defense absolutely played a big role in flustering the mind of their opposing quarterback.

Bryce Fitzgerald picked off Reed twice. As Texas A&M kept turning the ball over, Miami kept gaining more confidence and had the Aggies right where they wanted.

Throughout the game, there were holes in the defense that gave possibilities for A&M. They ultimately could not convert and mental mistakes for an offense are easy to make when you feel pressured.

In a game where it was never out of reach for either side, Miami's defense made Texas A&M feel like they were playing catch up the whole game. That is a rare feeling to create but their special defensive performance spoiled a celebration in Aggie Land.