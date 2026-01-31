Texas A&M Lands in ESPN’s 2026 College Football Playoff Projection

After an astounding 11-2 season in year two of the Mike Elko era, the expectations for the Texas A&M football program continue to build. While the Aggies may have ended this past season on a sour note, many expect Texas A&M to be in the College Football Playoff mix once again in 2026.

ESPN writer Bill Connelly seems to think highly of the Aggies as well. Not only does he have the Aggies making the playoff next season, but he has them just narrowly missing out on a first-round bye. Connelly has Texas A&M earning the No. 6 seed in the playoff, setting up a first-round matchup with Oklahoma State.

Along with the Aggies, Connelly has two other members of the SEC making the 2026 College Football Playoff. He has the Georgia Bulldogs winning the conference and earning the No. 2 seed, and he has the Texas Longhorns earning an at large bid as the No. 10 seed.

Connelly's 2026 College Football Playoff Prediction

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; ESPN personality Rece Davis interviews Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While Connelly remains high on Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers, he doesn't have them repeating as national champions. In fact, the ESPN analyst has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish winning the football program's first national title since 1988.

Connelly's Playoff Field

1. Indiana

2. Georgia

3. Texas Tech

4. Notre Dame

5. USC

6. Texas A&M

7. Ohio State

8. Miami

9. Oregon

10. Texas

11. Oklahoma State

12. Hawaii

As for Texas A&M, Connelly projects the Aggies to take care of business against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Slotted as the No. 6 seed, Texas A&M would once again be hosting a playoff game in College Station. A year after being eliminated by the eventual national runner-up Miami Hurricanes, Connelly has the Aggies getting over the hump this time around.

On the flip side, he also has Texas A&M losing in the next round to a loaded Texas Tech team. The Red Raiders came away as one of the biggest winners during the transfer portal period. Not only did Texas Tech land former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, but they also landed several four-star defensive pieces in the portal as well.

Is the SEC Wide Open?

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The SEC appears more open than it has been in recent seasons. Even though Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs remain the standard after claiming three of the last four conference titles—there seem to be more programs with a legitimate shot at reaching Atlanta. Once again, Connelly has the Bulldogs winning the SEC in his conference champion predictions.

Still, the gap between Georgia and programs like Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, and Alabama doesn't seem that wide. While the Bulldogs are still the team to beat, the variety of contenders in the SEC leave room for debate on who will carve a path to the conference championship game in Atlanta. If only a few things go right for the Aggies, they could find themselves contending for an SEC title as well.

