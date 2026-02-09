3 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Dismal Loss To No. 17 Florida

The Texas A&M Aggies have long been considered one of the best offenses in the SEC during the 2025-26 season, but no signs Saturday night during their game against the Florida Gators would've pointed to it, as the team suffered a crucial 86-67 loss in front of the home crowd at Reed Arena.

The loss spelled the second in a row for the Aggies following their close loss in Tuscaloosa Wednesday night against the Alabama Crimson Tide, bringing them to a 7-3 conference record and surrendering their lead in the SEC standings to the Gators, who now sit 8-2.

The night was one to forget for the Maroon and White from the get-go, and now here are a few takeaways from the scarring performance.

Three Takeaways From Texas A&M's Loss Against the Florida Gators

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"Literally Couldn't Make a Shot"

Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan said it best during his postgame press conference, and it summed up the Aggie offense for the entire night.

Fans throughout the first half of the game were likely wondering when the Aggie score was going to move past the number two, where it stayed for nearly ten minutes as the A&M offense opened up the contest going 1-for-27 from the field.

Florida struggled with their shots to begin as well, but they were still growing a lead that expanded wider each possession, even growing as big as 28 at one point in the game.

The Aggies attempted 72 total shots, including 34 three-pointers, and only made 22 of those shots, a disappointing 31 percent tally from the field.

As competitive as the contest was Wednesday night against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the direct opposite effect was in place in College Station Saturday night against Florida.

Holding Their Ground (Sorta)

In addition to his aforementioned comment, McMillan opened up his press conference saying that the game was "not as bad you think or how we feel."

That may come as a shock to some people, but considering the start that the Aggies got off to in the contest, the fact that they were able to only fall by 19 points is relatively impressive.

The Aggies didn't win the rebounding against one of the nation's best teams when it comes to cleaning the glass, but were still able to display their physicality throughout the game, especially in the second half.

The two SEC teams each committed nine turnovers on the night, but the Gators were able to take advantage the of A&M's mistakes much more than the other way around, scoring 14 points off of the Ags' blunders as opposed to the three that Texas A&M scored from Florida's errors.

No Panic Button Yet

Yes, alarms should be sounding quietly that the Aggies have suffered two crucial losses in games that they have desperately needed to win to ensure success heading into March Madness next month, but there is still plenty of ball to be played and plenty of opportunity for the team in the coming weeks to reassert themselves as one of the conference's teams.

After all, this isn't the first time that the Maroon and White have dropped two straight at a critical part in the season, as they lost two of their first four before ripping off a five-game winning streak right after.

The Aggies' chance for redemption begins Wednesday against the Missouri Tigers, as well as on Valentine's Day against the No. 15 Vanderbilt Commodores, another moment for Bucky McMillan's squad to build some momentum heading into the tail end of the season.

A&M and Missouri tip off from Reed Arena Wednesday night at 8:00 PM.