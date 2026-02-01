The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M's Win over Georgia

As the final Power 4 coaching position to be filled, Texas A&M basketball was in unknown territory. With just one player remaining from a bygone era, there were not many high expectations for what head coach Bucky McMillan could do in the Southeastern Conference.

That was, of course, before the Aggies' recent tear.

Eight games into league play, the Maroon and White are off to one of their greatest starts since joining the SEC back in 2012. A&M has fallen just once in double overtime versus Tennessee and now it stands alone at the top of the conference with a win over Georgia that had some good, bad and ugly moments.

The Good: Rashaun Agee's big day ...(Pt. 10)

Jan 21, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) speaks during a post game interview after the win over Mississippi State Bulldogs at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A&M forward Rashaun Agee's path towards eligibilty this season was a taxing one, to say the least, but one that has been far more fruitful than any Aggies fan could have hoped for. After receiving the all-clear to compete this year for the Maroon and White, Agee has exploded onto the scene with 10 double-doubles so far.

His latest at Georgia was arguably his best overall performance of the season, tallying 18 points, 15 rebounds and a career-best seven assists. Agee has been McMillan's go-to enforcer under the basket, and there's no questioning the fact that he has been the Aggies' most valuable player so far.

The Bad: Georgia drops seventh straight game versus A&M

Jan 24, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Although former head coach Buzz Williams is long gone from the helm of the A&M program, two things have remained in College Station: forward Chris McDermott and domainance over Georgia in basketball.

Whether at home in Athens, Georgia or in front of a crowd of yelling Aggies at Reed Arena, the Bulldogs have not found the winning combination to beat the Maroon and White in hoops, dropping the last seven matches. McMillan has won the first iteration of this conference rivalry like a handful of others, only time will tell how long it lasts.

The Ugly: The Bulldogs can't leave the pound for the first five minutes of play

Jan 24, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Rubén Dominguez (9) shoots a three point basket during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

On very rare occassions can one say that a game is won in the first half, but in the case of Saturday's matchup against the Bulldogs, perhaps its not a stretch to say it out loud. Georgia was ill-prepared to take on the surge A&M was mounting, as it quickly found itself in a 22-2 hole to begin the first half.

The Aggies were never trailing in front of a packed house in Athens, and no matter what the outcomes across the SEC are this weekend, A&M will continue to stay atop leaderboard.