3 Texas A&M Aggies Go in Top 50 in Latest Mock Draft

Texas A&M could set several program records this year at the 2026 NFL draft. After an NFL Scouting Combine-best 13 players attended the event in Indianapolis, the Aggies could set a school record for players drafted in a draft class — 10 in 1976, or seven in 2019 within the seven-round era.

According to one recent mock draft, the Aggies could have three players drafted inside the top 50 for the first time since 2014, when Texas A&M had three first-round picks in one class. This would be a testament to head coach Mike Elko flipping the narrative on the Aggies' ability to develop talent.

3 Aggies Go in CBS Sports’ 3-Round Mock

KC Concepcion

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion signals first down in the first half of the game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

KC Concepcion is an exciting wide receiver prospect whose calling cards are his speed and playmaking ability when he has the ball in his hands. He could be a perfect fit for an offense that needs players who are a threat to score any time they touch the ball.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards paired Concepcion with the Denver Broncos, who selected him in the first round, 30th overall. “Denver had been searching for help at wide receiver prior to last year's trade deadline,” Edwards said.

Denver has reportedly been testing the trade and free agent market at multiple positions, from running back to wide receiver, as they look for a dynamic playmaker who can transform the Broncos’ offense. That makes Concepcion an ideal fit.

Last offseason, head coach Sean Payton shared on “Up & Adams” that he was looking for a player to play the "joker" role, a positionless player whose job is to get the ball and make plays. While running back RJ Harvey can fit that role, Concepcion can as well.

Cashius Howell

Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After leading the SEC in sacks during the regular season, Cashius Howell was a unanimous All-American and could be the third first-round Texas A&M edge rusher since 2017. He won't go as high as Myles Garrett (No. 1), but could he go higher than Shemar Stewart (No. 17)?

Edwards projected Howell to go 40th overall to the Kansas City Chiefs, providing some pass-rushing juice to a team that has wanted sack production off the edge.

Chris Jones is the leader of Kansas City’s defensive front, and George Karlaftis III has developed into a solid player. However, other investments, like Felix Anudike-Uzomah, have fallen short of expectations.

Howell had 27.0 career sacks and was one of the nation’s most productive pass-rushers, both at generating pressures and creating havoc. While his arm length will be a big concern, a second-round investment applies less pressure on Howell to produce as an every-down player to return his value, and he could dominate on passing downs or as a designated pass rusher.

Chase Bisontis

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow celebrates with offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom after a touchdown during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Chase Bisontis is one of the top pass-blocking prospects in the 2026 NFL draft and is an intriguing player in a guard class that is middling outside of potential tackle-to-guard converts. This could raise his value as one of the few premier interior offensive linemen.

Measuring at 6’5” and 315 pounds, Bisontis also provides upside as a run blocker. “While he provides poise and good technique as a run blocker, there are slight levels of anxiety/hurry in his pass protection, with his lack of length a contributing factor,” said NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein.

Bisontis was selected 39th overall in Edwards’ mock draft, joining the Cleveland Browns. The team had one of the best offensive lines in the league a few years ago, but age has quickly become a concern, and the play has deteriorated.

Cleveland has drafted players like Zak Zinter and Dawand Jones, but it has not invested a top-50 pick into its offensive line since Jedrick Wills Jr. in 2020. It would be a wise investment for a team with plenty of holes to fill and an exciting running back room.