Every Texas A&M Player Picked in the 2026 NFL Draft and Where They Are Headed

The 2026 NFL draft will likely go down as the greatest in the history of Texas A&M University in terms of player selection, with 10 Aggies being chosen by one of the 32 teams in the National Football League.

Indiana quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza was the first overall pick, taken by the Las Vegas Raiders in a move that many expected from the team.

It took a little bit for the first College Station native to come off the board, but after he did, Texas A&M was a common school name for the rest of the draft.

Every Texas A&M Player Drafted and Signed in the 2026 NFL Draft

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

KC Concepcion, 1st round, 24th overall, Cleveland Browns

One Texas A&M great in recent memory joins another as he becomes teammates with Myles Garrett on the Cleveland Browns, a team that has made only three playoff appearances in the 21st century.

Concepcion will join a wide receiver corps that also includes Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, and you can bet he'll be involved in the return game as well.

Chase Bisontis, 2nd round, 34th overall, Arizona Cardinals

Bisontis will now join the Cardinals' offensive line as protection for fellow draft pick Carson Beck after former quarterback Kyler Murray packed up and headed to Minnesota over the offseason.

Cashius Howell, 2nd round, 41st overall, Cincinnati Bengals

The reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year joins Shemar Stewart on the Cincinnati defense, hoping to level out the skills that the Cincy offense holds with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Nate Boerkircher, 2nd round, 56th overall, Jacksonville Jaguars

Needing some depth behind tight end Brenton Strange, Jacksonville made the call to Aggieland and picked up the hero from A&M's clutch win over Notre Dame in Nate Boerkircher.

Tyler Onyedim, 3rd round, 66th overall, Denver Broncos

Onyedim joins a stacked Broncos defense that also includes linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive backs Jahdae Barron and Patrick Surtain II.

Albert Regis, 3rd round, 81st overall, Jacksonville Jaguars

Joining Boerkircher in "Duuuval" is defensive tackle Albert Regis, who joins forces with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and Arik Armstead on the defensive front for the Jags.

Trey Zuhn III, 3rd round, 91st overall, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders would pick up some protection for who they hope is their next franchise quarterback in the form of one of A&M's captains from last season.

Will Lee III, 4th round, 129th overall, Carolina Panthers

"The Blanket" is bringing some serious coverage to Dave Canales' team, who just made the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade this past season.

Dametrious Crownover, 6th round, 196th overall, New England Patriots

The Super Bowl runners-up beefed up their offensive line with one of A&M's best options on the front.

Ar'maj Reed-Adams, 7th round, 241st overall, Buffalo Bills

Reed-Adams will now go to blocking for a Heisman hopeful to blocking for a former NFL MVP as he joins forces with quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Here the Aggies that went undrafted in the original seven rounds, but still found themselves on an NFL roster during the weekend.

Player Position Team Le'Veon Moss Running back Miami Dolphins Scooby Williams Linebacker Minnesota Vikings Taurean York Linebacker Denver Broncos EJ Smith Running back Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Chappell Defensive back Minnesota Vikings

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