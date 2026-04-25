Texas A&M Predicted Starting EDGE After Cashius Howell Picked In NFL Draft

After a historical year in College Station, the Texas A&M Aggies continue to make headlines during the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason.

Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell was officially selected in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday night, as the Cincinnati Bengals took him in the second round at the No. 41 overall pick. Howell is now the thrid Aggie to be drafted this cycle, joining wide receiver KC Concepcion (Cleveland Browns, No. 24) and offensive line Chase Bisontis (Arizona Cardinals, No. 34).

This marks the first time since 2014 that Texas A&M has had three players selected in first 50 picks. But while there's plenty of reason to celebrate the success the Aggies have had at sending players to the NFL, it's also worth taking an updated look at who Texas A&M will now lean on with Howell officially heading to the league.

Anto Saka

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka celebrates after holding the University of Texas El Paso Miners on downs in the second half at Ryan Field. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Saka transfers in after spending three years in the Big Ten with the Northwestern Wildcats. He posted 41 total tackles (23 solo), 12 sacks and three forced fumbles during that span.

Some have questioned where or not Saka will be able to make the jump from low-tier Big Ten team to the top of the SEC, but he's got freakish athletic traits that should allow the transition to go smoothly.

Saka has the ability but he also has some stiff competition on the defensive line next season.

Ryan Henderson

Another transfer, Henderson spent the past three seasons at San Diego State where he tallied 43 total tackles (31 solo) and 10.5 sacks. He brings a 6-3, 255-pound frame to Texas A&M and could potentially follow a path similar to that of Howell.

A Las Vegas native, Henderson had seven sacks this past season and could certainly vault himself into 2027 NFL Draft conversations with a strong year at Texas A&M.

Sam M'Pemba

M'Pemba has yet to have a breakout year during his college career. He had six total tackles in his freshman season at Georgia in 2023 before having one sack during the 2025 season with Texas A&M.

There's more uncertainty about what M'Pemba can eventually offer with the Aggies, but as a former four-star recruit out of IMG Academy, it's likely that there is a level of production he has still yet to unlock.

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