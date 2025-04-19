4-Star 2027 WR Commits to Texas A&M Over Georgia Bulldogs
The Texas A&M Aggies are building an elite foundation for the program's 2027 recruiting class this offseason.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies have landed a commitment from 2027 four-star wide receiver George Lamons Jr., who chose Texas A&M over Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech and more.
A product of Brooks County High School in Qutman, GA., Lamons Jr. marks the first commitment for the Aggies in the 2027 class. Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko will of course need to remain steady in their recruitment of Lamons Jr., with verbal commitments can often meaning little in this era of college football.
However, it's clear that Elko and staff have the ability to recruit at an elite level, as Lamons Jr. is the No. 29 overall player in the '27 class and the No. 5 prospect in the state of Georgia, per 247Sports' rankings.
Lamons Jr. received offers from programs like Auburn, Duke, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Miami, Louisville, Wisconsin, Pitt, Cincinnati, UCF and many more.
Residing in south Georgia near the Florida state line, Lamons Jr. has already made the short trip to Tallahassee twice in 2025. In January, he attended Florida State's Junior Day before taking an unofficial visit with the Seminoles on April 1. He had previously taken three other unofficial visits with FSU along with attending the program's 7-on-7 camp in June 2024.
Despite a long-standing relationship with the Florida State staff, Lamons Jr. will now be headed to College Station in a few years if he stays true to his commitment.
In the 2026 recruiting class, the Aggies already have commitments from four-stars like edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, four-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr., tight end Caleb Tafua and quarterback Helaman Casuga along with three-star cornerback Ryan Gilbert.