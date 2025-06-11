4-Star Safety Commits to Texas A&M Aggies: 'I'm Home'

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Chance Collins has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 195 S from Mansfield, TX chose the Aggies over Texas Tech, Utah, & West Virginia



“What’s up AggieLand I’m home. Gig’Em👍”https://t.co/ZcIFObcUa8 pic.twitter.com/FZDaR6zMQr