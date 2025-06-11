4-Star Safety Commits to Texas A&M Aggies: 'I'm Home'
The Texas A&M Aggies are adding an elite defensive back to their 2026 recruiting class this offseason.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star safety Chance Collins has committed to Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies over programs like Utah, Texas Tech and West Virginia. A two-way prospect in high school, Collins also plays wide receiver but is being recruited as a safety.
A product of Mansfield Timberview in Arlington, TX, Collins is the No. 33 safety in the class and the No. 47 overall player in the state, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
“What’s up AggieLand I’m home. Gig’Em," Collins told Fawcett.
Collins also received offers from teams like Oklahoma State, Houston, Memphis, Pitt, UTSA, Oregon State, Arizona, Michigan State, TCU, Texas State, North Texas and many more.
Collins already made official visits with Oklahoma State (April 4) and Utah (May 30). He will be heading to College Station for his next OV on June 20.
In the 2024 season, Collins finished with 20 tackles (two for loss), eight pass breakups and six interceptions along with 16 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns.
Collins now joins a Texas A&M 2026 recruiting class that features four-star talents like cornerback Victor Singleton, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, tight end Caleb Tafua, defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler, edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and quarterback Helaman Casuga along with three-stars like linebacker Storm Miller, cornerback Camren Hamiel, kicker Asher Murray and wide receiver Mike Brown.
According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Collins has the potential to "develop into a pro prospect."
"P4-caliber safety prospect who could potentially play multiple roles i.e. nickel and corner in a high-major secondary," Brooks wrote. "Good height with average length, though enough frame space to add some mass. Still developing technique, but already displays natural awareness/instincts along with competitiveness that shows in catch-point disruption and ball production. Projects as a P4/high-major DB with potential position versatility who could develop into a pro prospect."
The Aggies will begin the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. CT.