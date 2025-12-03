Texas A&M Finishes Early Signing Day With Highly Ranked Class

If there is one thing the Texas A&M Aggies do well, it is recruiting.

Each season, the Aggies pull in top talent from all over the nation and it has become one of the reasons for A&M’s continuous relevancy.

As Early National Signing Day comes to a close, here’s a look at how Texas A&M’s 2026 class stacks up with the rest of the nation.

Where Texas A&M Stands Compared to Other Programs’ 2026 Classes

The Aggies signed 25 total players on Early National Signing Day, a haul that included four wide receivers, four defensive linemen, four defensive backs, four linebackers, three offensive linemen, three tight ends, a quarterback, a wide receiver and a kicker.

According to ESPN, the Aggies hold the No. 6 2026 class, while both Rivals and 247Sports have Texas A&M sitting at the No. 9 position. Rivals has the Aggies behind three other SEC Programs, with Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama in the 4-6 spots. ESPN has the Fightin’ Farmers behind the Texas Longhorns (2) and the Georgia Bulldogs (3). 247Sports has Texas A&M behind Alabama (4), Tennessee (5), Georgia (6) and Texas (8). In all three ranking systems, USC claimed the No. 1 spot.

A major reason for Texas A&M’s recruiting success has been general manager Derek Miller. At Duke, Miller served in the same role for coach Mike Elko before Elko accepted the Texas A&M job.

"Derek (Miller) did as good a job as anybody in the country in getting this thing put together at an elite level," Elko said. "Recruiting is a 24/7, 365 endeavor... He's such a phenomenal leader of that group, and he does a phenomenal job of organizing our efforts."

One thing Texas A&M has been focusing on in recruiting is bringing in quality recruits, and Elko believes the team is bringing in the caliber of people it is looking for.

"What we're most proud of is how strong the commitments were and how early the commitments happened," Elko said. "Those are indicators of the type of kids you're getting."

After landing back-to-back top-10 classes, the Aggies are confident in what they have been able to build.

"Over a two-year stretch, you see a really strong balance," Elko said. "You look at diversity within the class and diversity from a two-year class cycle to make sure you have a variety of skillsets that you're continuing to add into the program each year."