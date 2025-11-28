Texas A&M in the Mix for 5-Star LB With NFL Blood
Texas A&M has seen plenty of success under head coach Mike Elko, both on and off the field.
After a blazing-hot 11-0 start, the Aggies have their sights set on the Texas Longhorns with hopes of keeping their undefeated season alive. The team has been clicking on all cylinders on the field, which has translated to success on the recruiting trail.
With the regular season coming to a close, the Fightin’ Farmers have their eyes on five-star linebacker Cooper Witten, son of former Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jason Witten. Witten recently announced his top-10 landing spots, with Texas A&M making the cut, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on X.
Cooper Witten Down to 10 Programs
Witten, a 6-foot-1.5, 210-pound 2027 linebacker out of Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, has been nothing short of impressive in his high school career.
“Athletic, physical, likely role-versatile second-level defensive piece who plays with a relentless motor,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote in Witten’s scouting report. ”Natural football IQ, awareness, instincts, etc. are obvious on tape and on the elite camp circuit. Produced outstanding combined testing numbers in Spring 2025. Owns a uniquely strong football pedigree. Wants the ball and plays for the ball, as evidenced by impact production through two varsity seasons. Also boasts the multi-phase participation and multi-sport athletic background so frequently seen in eventual NFL Draft candidates across the position spectrum, but especially in the defensive back seven.”
As a sophomore, Witten was all over the field for Liberty Christian. He recorded 45 tackles, a sack, five interceptions, six pass breakups, and a safety. Witten also saw time as a wide receiver and caught 15 passes for 263 yards and seven touchdowns on 17.5 yards per reception, while adding 1 kick return TD.
The Aggies will have some tough competition when it comes to landing Witten. Among A&M, he named Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Georgia, and Alabama as his top choices.
Witten’s father, Jason, played three seasons at Tennessee before starting his long NFL career. Witten was selected in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and would go on to earn four All-Pro selections, 11 Pro Bowl selections and will likely end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. Since retiring after 2020, Witten took on Liberty Christian’s head coaching role.
C.J. Witten, Cooper’s older brother, signed with the Rice Owls as a 2025 linebacker.