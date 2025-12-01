5 Possible Matchups Texas A&M Could Get in College Football Playoff
Texas A&M dropped four spots from the No. 3 to the No. 7 spot in the latest AP Poll after its 27-17 loss at the hands of Texas.
There are still conference championships to be played, but the consensus across the college football world is that A&M is still in strong position to host a first-round playoff game.
Most national projections slot the Aggies at No. 5, No. 6 or No. 7 heading into Tuesday’s CFP reveal. That ranking will be massive, not only to gauge how the committee viewed A&M’s loss in Austin, but also to see how they value Ole Miss after Lane Kiffin’s sudden departure.
Below are three potential matchups the Aggies could draw in round one:
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 North Texas/Tulane/James Madison
This is the least likely, but still possible, scenario.
For this to happen, the committee would have to show real favoritism toward Mike Elko’s squad. Ole Miss and Oregon are currently ahead of A&M in the AP Poll. The Rebels could drop due to Kiffin’s exit, but it’s tough to envision the committee leapfrogging A&M over the Ducks.
Still, Aggie fans will be hoping for some committee “benefit of the doubt.” And if A&M does land at No. 5, a home playoff matchup against a Group of Five opponent would be just about the perfect draw.
No. 6 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Virginia
If Virginia beats Duke in the ACC Championship game, the Cavaliers will be in the playoff. They will most likely be spotted at the No. 11 spot with a trip to Kyle Field possibly awaiting.
The No. 6 spot feels like the most realistic landing spot for the Aggies right now. Ole Miss losing its head coach opens the door for A&M to move up one spot in the committee’s eyes.
The only chaos factor is the SEC Championship. If Alabama beats Georgia, the committee will have to decide whether a two-loss Crimson Tide jumps A&M.
It could go either way, but a matchup with Virginia at Kyle Field would be one the Aggies would gladly welcome.
No. 7 Texas A&M vs No. 10 Alabama
If the Aggies drop to the No. 7 spot, things get complicated fast. And bad news, eight of ESPN’s college football experts picked A&M to finish No. 7 in their latest predictions.
A likely matchup in that scenario would be a date with a familiar SEC opponent in Alabama. The Aggies have faced the Crimson Tide every year since joining the conference in 2012, except for this season.
A first-round playoff meeting would renew that rivalry under the Kyle Field lights
No. 7 Texas A&M vs No. 10 Notre Dame
A rematch with Notre Dame would bring plenty of fireworks. The Aggies and the Irish delivered one of the best games of the year in Week 2, a 41–40 thriller that came down to the wire.
A postseason sequel at Kyle Field would be must-see TV. Beating a team twice is very difficult, and Aggie fans would definitely hope the committee avoids this draw.
No. 7 Texas A&M vs No. 10 Oklahoma
The final potential opponent would be an old Southwest Conference rival in the Oklahoma Sooners.
Oklahoma might have the best defense in the SEC, and that would be a real challenge for an A&M offense that has struggled against physical, disciplined units. However, the Sooners’ offense has been mediocre throughout the year, which would play into the strengths of the Aggie defense.
After looking at all the matchups above, one thing is clear: the Aggies want no part of being the No. 7 seed.