Texas A&M's Fall in AP Poll Could Spell Trouble For College Football Playoff Rankings
The Texas A&M Aggies quest for a perfect season was ruined at the hands of their biggest rivals, the Texas Longhorns during the Thanksgiving weekend, handing them their first loss of the year and in conference play.
With the inevitable fall in the AP Poll coming due to their first loss, the question wasn't if they would, but how far they would. While the AP Poll differs from the College Football Playoff ranking, the two are never too far off, and the Aggies newest placement could spell a bit of trouble for their hopes on hosting a playoff game, though it remains likely that Texas A&M will be playing at Kyle Field in the first round.
Now dropped to No. 7 and the third-ranked team from their conference, with no games remaining on their schedule till the playoffs begin, what does their new ranking mean?
Third-Best Team in the SEC?
When the Lone Star Showdown reached halftime on Black Friday, it looked more increasingly like the Aggies would reach their quest for their first 12 win regular season since 1992. An implosion in the second half, on both offense and defense, quickly ended not just those hopes, but their dreams to play in the conference championship for the first time since joining the SEC
Now at 11-1 on the season, the Aggies dropped to seventh in the poll, behind other one-loss teams like Georgia, Oregon, Texas Tech, and Ole Miss, all ranked accordingly ahead of them. Notably, four of the teams ahead of them will compete in conference championship weekend, and while the loser of the Big 10 will only have one loss, if the Red Raiders and the Bulldogs falter, it could give the Aggies the boost they need to find themselves in the top five.
The ranking has larger implications when the committee meets Tuesday night to decide their second to last playoff rankings of the year. With the Aggies expected to fall in that as well, the question would be how much they do fall. A particularly close, and painful, eye will be on the SEC Championship from College Station.
The Alabama Crimson Tide, despite having two losses on the season, could make a case to jump the Aggies if they defeat the Bulldogs and are conference champions. With a higher FPI Index rating, and a conference title, the committee could make an argument for it.
For now though, the AP Poll has less meaning with the College Football Playoff rankings being the number that matters, but if it is early indiciation for the chaos that could happen, the Aggies will be sweating out conference championship weekend to see where they fall in the bracket.