A Major Piece Just Returned To Texas A&M From the Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies have not been at all quiet with the transfer portal now being open for well over a week, as head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies look to reload their roster heading into the 2026 season after an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The Aggies landed their biggest fish out of the transfer portal over the weekend, gaining the commitment from Alabama transfer star wide receiver Isaiah Horton, who committed to Texas A&M on Sunday.

And while the Aggies don't appear to be done in the portal as they continue to add players out of the transfer portal, with commitments from multiple other targets on the defensive side of the ball. The Aggies recently received big news on one of their players who had entered the transfer portal.

Bryce Anderson Returns to Texas A&M in 2026

Texas A&M Aggies safety Bryce Anderson (1) celebrates after stopping a two-point conversion during the first quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

The Aggies gained a valuable piece to their 2026 roster when redshirt senior safety Bryce Anderson announced that he will return to Texas A&M on his Instagram on Monday evening. The multi-year starter will return to College Station for his final season of eligibility in 2026.

Anderson had initially been on the lookout for his next program after the safety made the decision to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Jan. 2; however, Anderson has now withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will make his way back to Elko's squad.

The veteran safety was able to redshirt and retain one final year of eligibility after missing several games throughout the 2025 season, after picking up a head injury in the Aggies early season matchup against Notre Dame, which forced him to miss two games and then also missed out on the last five regular-season games.

In his four seasons with Texas A&M, Anderson has made 40 appearances in a maroon and white uniform with 20 starts during his time in Aggieland, totaling a combined 116 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Before the 2025 season, in which Anderson missed plenty of time, the safety had been a key piece to the Aggies' secondary. Anderson made 24 appearances and 16 starts throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In those two years, the safety tallied 78 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

The return of Anderson is not the first time the Aggies have addressed their secondary during the transfer portal period, with Texas A&M also bringing in Colorado Buffaloes transfer safety Tawfiq Byard and Tennessee Volunteers transfer defensive back Rickey Gibson III joining the Aggies in 2026 out of the portal.