5 Most Impactful Texas A&M Transfers Not Named Isaiah Horton

The Texas A&M Aggies have become synonymous with elite recruitment and work in the transfer portal over the past few years, and this offseason hasn't been anything different for the Maroon and White.

After missing out on snagging Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman to their rivals, the Texas Longhorns, the Aggies would strike gold in the receiving corps by persuading Alabama Crimson Tide wideout Isaiah Horton to pack his bags for College Station.

Horton, who caught 42 passes for 511 yards and eight touchdowns during Alabama's College Football Playoff-worthy campaign, was easily the top prize for Mike Elko and the Aggies, but he is far from the only new Ag the 12th Man should be looking forward to seeing play in the 2026 season.

Non-Isaiah Horton Transfers to Get Excited About

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) eludes the tackle of Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Here are five other transfers that the Aggies landed that could really make an impact for the Maroon and White as they look to get back into the CFP field next season.

Tennessee defensive back Rickey Gibson III (1) throws the ball during warm-ups before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rickey Gibson III, CB (from Tennessee)

The former Volunteer was forced to miss the majority of his junior year after suffering an injury in the season opener against the Syracuse Orange, but his sophomore year is all the proof the A&M coaching staff needs to certify that they landed a prime member of their secondary.

During the 2024 season, he started in all 12 games that he appeared in, was ranked third on the team with five pass breakups, as well as 32 tackles, two of them for loss, and a fumble forced during Tennessee's 10-3 campaign, which included three tackles in a statement win over Alabama.

Gibson would tally three tackles during the team's first round College Football Playoff game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but would fall mightily to the eventual national champions, 42-17.

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wilkin Formby, OT (from Alabama)

And speaking of Alabama, Horton wasn't even the only member of the Crimson Tide to head west to Aggieland this offseason, as the 6'7, 324-pound tackle will be filling in as a much-needed replacement on the A&M offensive line.

With Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Chase Bisontis, Trey Zuhn III, and Dametrious Crownover all heading to the NFL, Marcel Reed's protection is in dire need of a rebuild, and what better replacement to get than one of the tackles that protected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson during what many believed was a Heisman-worthy campaign?

Northwestern defensive lineman Anto Saka speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Anto Saka, EDGE (from Northwestern)

Filling the shoes that Cashius Howell wore for the Aggies in 2025 will be no easy task for anybody, but if there's one person that is worthy to give it a shot, it's the redshirt junior from the Big 10's Northwestern Wildcats.

The Baltimore native tallied 13 total tackles in the 2025 season to go along with three sacks and two forced fumbles during a 7-6 year for the Wildcats that resulted in a 34-7 win over Central Michigan in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.

Saka's biggest games included a sack and four-tackle showing against the UCLA Bruins as well as a two-tackle day against the Michigan Wolverines.

Not quite close to the numbers that Howell was putting up, but the same motor and knack for attacking the quarterback that the SEC Defensive Player of the Year had is just as evident in Saka, making him the prime replacement.

Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Tawfiq Byard, Safety (from Colorado)

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes may have had a faulty 2025 season, but their sophomore defensive back out of Hyattsville, Maryland was pristine during the year.

Byard recorded a team-high 79 tackles, 0.5 sacks, forced a pair of fumbles, and one interception

Will Lee may be heading to the higher level, but Bryce Anderson will still be in College Station to serve as a veteran leader for Byard and to get him up to speed in Mike Elko's complex scheme.

CJ Mims, DL (from North Carolina)

Along with Cashius Howell, defensive lineman Albert Regis also declared for the NFL draft over the offseason, and filling his spot will be former North Carolina Tar Heel CJ Mims.

During his lone year in Chapel Hill, Mims recorded 42 total tackles (2.5 for loss) and two sacks.

Unfortunately for Mims and the Tar Heels, their first year under legendary head coach Bill Belichick wasn't the best, finishing with a 4-8 record.

The Aggies begin their 2026 season September 5 when they welcome the Missouri State Bears to Kyle Field.