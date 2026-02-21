New Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Confident in the Secondary's Potential

The Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Mike Elko went to work after an improved 2025 season in which the Aggies were able to battle through the year and end with an 11-2 record, and made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff in program history.

The Aggies now look to build off of that 2025 season, and Elko and his staff looked to do just that throughout the offseason, landing some of the top available players in the transfer portal and bringing them in to make an immediate impact for the squad in 2026.

And none of those moves were bigger than the Aggies bringing in Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Horton, who is sure to make a big difference right away in the Texas A&M offense. On the other side of the ball, the Aggies brought in a player who should also have an immediate impact on the defense.

Rickey Gibson III talks Texas A&M Secondary

Tennessee defensive back Rickey Gibson III and Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq defend Syracuse wide receiver Johntay Cook. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Tennessee Volunteers transfer defensive back and newest Aggie Rickey Gibson II spoke with the TexAgs LIVE crew, in which he talked about the Texas A&M secondary heading into the 2026 season and what level of play the position group can play at.

"I definitely think we can be elite this year," Gibson said. "We are all from different spots too, so us coming together with different coaching with different ideas in how we see the game, I feel like that can definitely make us elite this year."

Gibson made his way to College Station after spending three seasons in Knoxville with the defensive back recording 42 total tackles (32 solo), three tackles for loss, six pass deflections and a forced fumble in 26 games played with the Volunteers.

The newest member of the Aggies' secondary had a breakout season in 2024 as a sophomore, in which Gibson tallied 32 tackles (25 solo), two tackles for loss, five pass deflections and a forced fumble.

Looking to continue his momentum in his junior season and to establish himself as one of the premier secondary players in the SEC. Gibson would play in the 2025 season opener for Tennessee against Syracuse, but the defensive back would suffer a season-ending upper-body injury, leaving him sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 season.

The Aggies should have an experienced secondary headed into the 2026 season with the likes of safety Bryce Anderson, who returns from an injury-riddled 2025 season, and cornerback Dezz Ricks, who should be one of the veteran voices in the back end of the defense.

And now with the addition of Gibson as well as Colorado transfer safety Tawfiq Byard, the Aggies should have an experienced and talented secondary headed into next season.