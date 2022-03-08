Texas A&M Spring Football Practice: Biggest Storylines To Follow

Spring ball is underway in College Station as Texas A&M gets back on track for the 2022 season. Year 4 was the one all A&M fans circled in the Jimbo Fisher era for good reason.

In his third season with Florida State, Fisher won the Orange Bowl and posted a career-best in wins. The following season, the Seminoles defeated Auburn for their first national title since 1999. In his third season at A&M, Fisher replicated the success with a 9-1 record and Orange Bowl victory.

Year 4 in Aggieland? A 4-4 conference record and No. 25 ranking to close out the season. Always next year right?

With drills being run and players back to work in Aggieland, here's several things to be keeping a close watch on:

Demani Richardson Baylor Cupp Ainias Smith

1. Quarterback Battle

It's a three-way competition according to Fisher at quarterback entering the spring. Haynes King, Max Johnson and Conner Weigman all will be given the fair shot to come out on top as QB1 and lead the Aggies to better results.

King, the initial 2021 starter, remains a mystery after mixed play in two games. Despite tossing a pair of touchdowns in the season opener against Kent State, he threw three ugly interceptions as well. Johnson, the transfer from LSU, has the most experience having started all of last season. He also beat A&M in his final game as a member of the Tigers with mere seconds remaining.

Weigman was regarded by Fisher as a the "best quarterback recruit in the class" and has made an impression in the film room. Fisher is letting this be an open battle, meaning all previous experiences shouldn't factor into the decision of who walks away the starter this fall.

2. Antonio Johnson's Role

Johnson took over late in 2020 as the team's starting nickel defender. This was a move based off necessity rather than skill at the time, but the rising junior found a home in the slot despite being considered one of the top safeties of the 2020 recruiting cycle.

With Leon O'Neal now headed to the NFL, the question turns to where Johnson will line up next season. Fisher said that he's a player that can do "a little bit of everything" and could be without a full-time home next year.

"You can move him around and match him up because he's such a tremendous football player," Fisher said of Johnson. "It's become a matchup game."

Johnson is expected to take reps opposite Demani Richardson at free safety. The deciding factor could be the growth of sophomore Jardin Gilbert, who has caught Fisher's eye during offseason workouts.

3. Running Back Rotation

Leading rusher Isaiah Spiller is off to the NFL. Junior Devon Achane is expected to take over as the lead back, but will be limited with contact this spring as he also is focused on sprinting for A&M track.

That battle for the secondary runner is open between three names. LJ Johnson, Amari Daniels and Earnest Crownover all should be given a shot to improve their roles in the backfield and each offers something unique. Daniels has speed, Johnson has power and Crownover is a mix of both.

Daniels likely gets the first crack at reps after finishing the season on a positive note, but keep a close eye on Johnson to improve his stock thanks to his physicality.

4. Offensive Line Stability

A&M is set to replace two starting offensive linemen this offseason with Jahmir Johnson and Kenyon Green going pro. The first thing Fisher and new offensive line coach Steve Addazio must figure out is where they see certain players fitting.

Reuben Fatheree, the Aggies' primary right tackle last fall, is expected to see reps on both sides of the line. Fisher said he can see the 6-8 offensive offensive tackle making the transition to left tackle, but also must see where other players best preform.

Starting center Bryce Foster will not be involved in spring practice due to his commitment to shot put. This should allow some competition in the interior offensive line between a healthy Luke Matthews and Aki Ogunbiyi, who could be vying for reps at either center or left guard.

Per Fisher, Ogunbiyi is also expected to take reps at tackle this spring.

Devon Achane Reuben Fatheree Jimbo Fisher

5. Kicking Competition

Last season, the Aggies had to find a replacement of All-American punter Braden Mann. This season, they'll need to replace Seth Small, who made two of the biggest kicks in the Fisher era thus far.

Caden Davis likely is the leader to take over next season, having shown off the skills during summer practice. In the spring game last season. he drilled kicks from 55 and 51 yards out. In his final year with the program, Small's longest kick was a 49-yard field goal against Arkansas in Week 4.

