Aggies Spring Depth Chart Preview: Young Guns At Offensive Tackle?

Teams that tend to win more are built inside the trenches Will Texas A&M be able to meet the same criteria?

The Aggies are set to replace two offensive linemen in the 2022 season. All-American guard Kenyon Green is expected to be a first-round selection in the NFL draft. Jahmir Johnson, the left tackle graduate transfer from Tennessee, was always a one-year option.

A&M already has one tackle in place, but the question is which side of the line will he start on? Another former 2021 recruit is expected to see expanded reps this spring, but could a veteran win the job outright?

Stick with AllAggies.com as we break down the Aggies spring football depth chart outlook.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE No.1 - Reuben Fatheree

No matter which side he plays, Fatheree will start in 2022. Replacing Green at right tackle at the start of conference play, the Richmond native started in eight games, playing seven at right tackle and one on the blindside.

The 6-8 Fatheree helped A&M thrive in the run game as the lead blocker. He slowly improved in pass protection sets throughout the season and looks to be a staple on the line. Entering spring, the quarterback position could dictate if he plays left or right tackle.

Max Johnson, a left-handed quarterback, could have the offensive line shift if he wins the title of QB1. Should A&M coach Jimbo Fisher view Fatheree as blindside protector, he actually would remain at right tackle. Should Haynes King or freshman Conner Weigman in the starting job, he very well could play left tackle for the next two seasons.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE No. 1 - Trey Zuhn

Fatheree has locked up one side of the line. Zuhn, a highly-touted offensive lineman from Fort Collins, Colo., will likely have the chance to win the starting job opposite him. If not for a torn ACL suffered in his senior season, Zuhn likely would have battled with Fatheree for reps on the first-team offense.

The 6-6, 315-pounder is best known for his run blocking ability. A mauler in the trenches, he's regarded for having a physical demeanor and a motor that won't quit until the whistle blows. Zuhn's footwork was also considered as one of his strengths, meaning he could be quicker out of his breaks and a more stable option on the left side.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE No. 2 - Blake Trainor

Trainor was a bit of a do-it-all name for the Aggies last year. He started the season working with the tackles, but also filled in for Layden Robinson at right guard for one start.

Trainor's 6-7 frame likely better suits him on the outside. He's improved as a run blocker, but still can struggle holding his block in pass sets. Entering spring, he'll likely see reps at both tackle spots and inside at guard. More than anything, he's a quality depth piece that could play up to four different positions in 2022.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE No. 2 - Jordan Spasojevic-Moko

A native of Australia, Spasojevic-Moko chose A&M over Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor and Cal. The 340-pound offensive tackle has barely seen action since arriving in College Station, but his role could expand with a strong spring camp.

Joining the team last fall, Spasojevic-Moko came from Snow College as a JUCO transfer. Grading out as one of the top JUCO names in the country, he's experienced enough to have quality reps under his belt, and should battle with Trainor for the swing tackle role.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here