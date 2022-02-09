Aggies With Nation's Fourth Most NFL Combine Invites

Despite Texas A&M's disappointing 8-4 record in 2021, it still fielded one of the most talented rosters in the entire country.

That became even more evident on Wednesday when nine Aggies were invited to participate in the NFL combine this spring -- the fourth most of any team in the country.

Headlining the list for the Aggies is their star-studded senior class along the defensive front, with DeMarvin Leal, Tyree Johnson, Jayden Peevy, and Micheal Clemons all receiving invites.

The Aggie line was arguably the best in the SEC West, and one of the best overall units in the country, tying for 18th nationally with 39 total sacks.

Johnson and Leal combined for 17 of those sacks with 8.5 each, while Clemons finished the season with seven, and Peevy finished two.

Also landing invites on the defensive side of the ball for the Aggies, were linebacker Aaron Hansford and defensive back Leon O'Neal, both of whom are coming off of impressive performances at the senior bowl last week.

Hansford finished 2021 as the Aggies leading tackler with 89 total stops, while O'Neal was a key member of one of the best secondary groups in the SEC, and led the team with two interceptions.

The Aggies were also well represented on the offensive side of things, with the trio of running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Jalen Wydermyer and offensive lineman Kenyon Green all receiving invites.

Spiller ended his career with the Aggies as Texas A&M's seventh all-time leading rusher, carrying the ball 541 times for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 74 passes for 585 yards one touchdown in his three years.

Wydermyer also had an excellent final season, finishing as the team's leading receiver with 40 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns.

All three of Green, Wydermyer, and Spiller are expected to be taken within the first few rounds on draft day.

