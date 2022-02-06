Skip to main content

Isaiah Spiller Nearly Returned Thanks To Aggies Stellar 2022 Class

The Aggies very nearly got their top rusher back for 2022

Isaiah Spiller ended his Aggies career in December, officially announcing his intention to enter the NFL Draft

However, thanks to the Aggies stellar 2022 recruiting class, he nearly reversed that decision, telling Jim Rome of the Jim Rome Show on CBS Sports that he was more than tempted. 

“For sure it did," Spiller told Rome. "The recruiting class is No. 1 in the country, so I think that’s a testament to what we have done on the field. I think that I really did consider it considering I know those guys and grew up with them, it was just a last-minute decision for me.”

Shemar Stewart
screen-shot-2021-12-30-at-124757-pm
Walter Nolen

The Aggies of course closed with the consensus No. 1 class in the 2022 recruiting cycle across all major recruiting services, in what many consider to be arguably the best class of the modern recruiting era.

If there is one shortcoming in that class, it is at the running back spot, where the Aggies signed just one player, albeit a talented one, in Leveon Moss.

Spiller ended his career with the Aggies as Texas A&M's seventh all-time leading rusher, carrying the ball 541 times for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 74 passes for 585 yards one touchdown in his three years. 

With Spiller now gone, the lead-back duties will fall to speedy third-year back Devon Achane, who averages 7.4 yards per carry for his career.

USATSI_16967354
USATSI_17197992
USATSI_17245599

