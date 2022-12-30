Aggies 2023 Signee Bravion Rogers Ready to Make Impact at CB

For quite some time, the Texas A&M Aggies have its eye on La Grange, Texas product Bravion Rogers. The versatile 2023 prospect displayed a deep skill set during his high school career, lining up at several positions in all three facets of the game.

After a rocky recruiting process that saw Rogers de-commit from A&M at one point, the Aggies have officially landed the 5-foot-10 defensive back and now, Rogers says he's aiming to get started right away.

"I'm excited," Rogers told AllAggies. "[Ready] to get to work already."

Rogers, who picked the Aggies over offers from Alabama, Georgia, and a plethora of other Power 5 programs, said that when he de-committed from A&M, the staff's commitment to him never wavered. He credits that as the main reason for his decision to sign with the Aggies.

"Just how they kept treating me after I de-committed," said Rogers of his motivation to matriculate to College Station. "I was always a priority to them."

Now, Rogers will join a talented secondary room, but it's still unclear who will be there come fall. There's a solid chance that a couple of Aggies may choose to test the NFL waters or enter the transfer portal before the 2023 season rolls around. That would leave a big window of opportunity for Rogers at cornerback.

He's one of the top ten corners in the class and says that the Aggies aim to play him in that position. Whether or not he'll be able to make an early impact depends largely on his performance this spring and the shake-up of the roster come August.

Despite A&M's disappointing season, head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies continue to pull in top-tier talent from all over Texas, as well as the rest of the nation. All they have to do now is put those pieces together. Whether that happens in 2023 remains to be seen, but having pieces like Rogers at your disposal is always a good thing.

