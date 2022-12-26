Former Aggies DB Discloses New School

Former Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Brian George has moved on from College Station. The former JuCo transfer from Highland Community College entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1 after playing in only five games for the Aggies in 2022. In those games, George registered seven tackles and a pass breakup.

George played in just four games in 2021, and 19 games total for A&M during his tenure in College Station.

George made the announcement via his Twitter feed, as the South Florida native exclaimed, "NIGHTS NATION I'M COMING HOME."

Before he joined the Aggies, he played at Highland Community College and was named a 2019 JuCo Second Team All-American, then received 24 scholarship offers before deciding on A&M.

The Aggies have been plagued by departures over the past few weeks, and that "best ever" recruiting class of 2022 may have lost some of its luster.

But even with the departures, the Texas A&M Aggies finished the Early Signing Period with a solid signing haul, finishing with the No. 17 overall class per Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings.

Among those signings are some major potential impact players, such as SI99 running back Rueben Owens, SI99 cornerback Jayvon Thomas, and Oklahoma wideout Micah Tease.

