FanNation's 2022 Preseason All-SEC List: Aggies in Abundance?

FanNation has revealed its Preseason All-SEC selections.

With the 2022-23 college football season less than two months away, the Texas A&M Aggies are now closer than ever to beginning one of the most anticipated seasons in program history. 

Coach Jimbo Fisher enters his fifth season in College Station with the expectation that anything short of qualifying for the College Football Playoff would be a disappointment. The Aggies have constructed an ultra-talented 2022 freshman class over the past year and are now ready to put out the product on the field.

But along with these newcomers are an elite set of veteran players that will look to be the driving force that gets A&M over the hump. 

Sports Illustrated's FanNation recently revealed its Preseason All-SEC selections and projected finishes for each team. There are clearly some shared high expectations for the Aggies. 

To no surprise, Alabama led all teams with 12 total selections, while Georgia had eight total. 

A&M and Arkansas were tied for third with five overall selections on the list. 

SEC West Projected Order of Finish

1. Alabama

2. Texas A&M

3. Ole Miss

4. Arkansas (tied for third)

5. LSU

6. Mississippi State

7. Auburn

Note: A&M's selections are in bold

All-SEC Offense 

Position, First-team player, school; Second-team player, school

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama; Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn; Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee; Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama; Josh Vann, South Carolina

WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU; Tyler Harrell, Alabama

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M; Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL: Broderick Jones, Georgia; Warren Erickson, Georgia

OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama; Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky/Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina (tie for second-team)

OL: Javon Foster, Missouri/O’Cryus Torrence, Florida (tie for first-team)

C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas; Bryce Foster, Texas A&M/Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia (tie for second-team) 

All-SEC Defense

DL: Derick Hall, Auburn; Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL: Byron Young, Alabama; Mason Smith, LSU

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia/Colby Wooden, Auburn (tie for first-team)

LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama; Tryus Wheat, Mississippi State

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Drew Sanders, Arkansas

LB: Bumber Pool, Arkansas; Nolan Smith, Georgia

DB: Cam Smith South Carolina; Trey Dean, Florida

DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama; Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Nickel/LB/DL: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas; BJ Ojulari/Ali Gaye LSU (tie second-team)

All-SEC Special teams

K: Harrison Mevis, Missouri; Will Reichard, Alabama/Cam Little, Arkansas (tie second-team)

P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M; Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PR/KR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Predicted Players of the Year 

Offensive: Bryce Young, Alabama 

Defensive: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama 

Special teams: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

