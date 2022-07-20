FanNation's 2022 Preseason All-SEC List: Aggies in Abundance?
With the 2022-23 college football season less than two months away, the Texas A&M Aggies are now closer than ever to beginning one of the most anticipated seasons in program history.
Coach Jimbo Fisher enters his fifth season in College Station with the expectation that anything short of qualifying for the College Football Playoff would be a disappointment. The Aggies have constructed an ultra-talented 2022 freshman class over the past year and are now ready to put out the product on the field.
But along with these newcomers are an elite set of veteran players that will look to be the driving force that gets A&M over the hump.
Sports Illustrated's FanNation recently revealed its Preseason All-SEC selections and projected finishes for each team. There are clearly some shared high expectations for the Aggies.
To no surprise, Alabama led all teams with 12 total selections, while Georgia had eight total.
A&M and Arkansas were tied for third with five overall selections on the list.
SEC West Projected Order of Finish
1. Alabama
2. Texas A&M
3. Ole Miss
4. Arkansas (tied for third)
5. LSU
6. Mississippi State
7. Auburn
Note: A&M's selections are in bold
All-SEC Offense
Position, First-team player, school; Second-team player, school
QB: Bryce Young, Alabama; Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn; Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky
WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee; Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama; Josh Vann, South Carolina
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU; Tyler Harrell, Alabama
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M; Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL: Broderick Jones, Georgia; Warren Erickson, Georgia
OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama; Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky/Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina (tie for second-team)
FanNation has revealed its Preseason All-SEC selections.
OL: Javon Foster, Missouri/O’Cryus Torrence, Florida (tie for first-team)
C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas; Bryce Foster, Texas A&M/Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia (tie for second-team)
All-SEC Defense
DL: Derick Hall, Auburn; Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL: Byron Young, Alabama; Mason Smith, LSU
DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia/Colby Wooden, Auburn (tie for first-team)
LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama; Tryus Wheat, Mississippi State
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Drew Sanders, Arkansas
LB: Bumber Pool, Arkansas; Nolan Smith, Georgia
DB: Cam Smith South Carolina; Trey Dean, Florida
DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama; Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Nickel/LB/DL: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas; BJ Ojulari/Ali Gaye LSU (tie second-team)
All-SEC Special teams
K: Harrison Mevis, Missouri; Will Reichard, Alabama/Cam Little, Arkansas (tie second-team)
P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M; Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PR/KR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Predicted Players of the Year
Offensive: Bryce Young, Alabama
Defensive: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Special teams: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
