I Have No Issues With Jimbo: Nick Saban Discusses Feud With Texas A&M Coach

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher didn't mince words when addressing the comments made by Alabama's Nick Saban on his No. 1 recruiting class. He was straight to the point on how he felt his former boss handled the situation.

“Some people think they’re God. Go dig into how ‘God’ did his deal and find out about a guy … a lot of things you don’t want to know,” an emotional Fisher said in May. “We build him up to be this czar of football. Go dig into his past or (talk to) anybody who’s ever coached with him.”

Three months to the date since college football's latest feud ensued, Saban responded in a public setting. Instead of defending himself or doubling down on his comments of the Aggies' recruiting class, the longtime coach said he'd consider Fisher's comments as he looks to take the high road in the future.

“I have no issues or problems with Jimbo,” Saban said Tuesday at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. “He’s done a great job at A&M, and he did a great job for us (at LSU). I always take criticisms or whatever in a positive way, to self-assess me personally, in terms of maybe there is something that I could do better.

"There are no issues or problems.”

Saban and Fisher's history is cemented from their time in Baton Rouge. Before Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin, Mike Locksley or Steve Sarkisian became a favorite in Tuscaloosa, Fisher was Saban's golden boy with the Tigers on the way to winning a national title in 2003.

It was only fitting that one of the first well-known Saban assistants in the SEC would dethrone him against his proteges. Last October, the Aggies held their own as an unranked opponent against the nation's top team in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field. The loss also ended a 100-game win streak for Saban against unranked opponents.

Following Fisher's rant, Saban reiterated at the SEC Summer Meetings that the Aggies didn't "cheat" but benefitted from the new advantages of players receiving financial compensation due to name, image and likeness (NIL).

“There is no competitive sport anywhere that doesn’t have guidelines on how they maintain some kind of competitive balance,” Saban said. “That’s important to college football."

Fans of both teams have circled Oct.8 on their calendars for the rematch of the year. Players like outside linebacker Will Anderson aren't looking to talk, but rather prove last season was a one-year wonder for the Aggies.

“When we play Texas A&M, everything will be addressed then," Anderson said.

Other Alabama players understand the intensity that comes between two coaches who often have been considered at the top of the totem pole regarding coach rankings. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young believes that both coaches are "great competitors" and in must-win matchups, comments such as the ones made are "bound to happen."

"For us, we have a lot of respect for Texas A&M as a team," Young said. "Obviously we know how good they are."

