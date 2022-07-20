'Max Johnson is a Talented QB': LSU Players Support Texas A&M Potential Starter

For Texas A&M to take the next step in its approach to becoming a viable national champion contender, it needs better quarterback play. Boosters know it. Jimbo Fisher knows it. The locker room knows it.

Max Johnson, Haynes King and Connor Weigman will continue to battle for first-team reps over the next month before Week 1's matchup against Sam Houston State. King was the initial starter in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 2. Weigman, who Fisher called the "best quarterback recruit in the country," was impressive in a marginal role this past spring.

Johnson has the experience in terms of both starting reps and facing SEC opponents. The LSU transfer has played in 18 games since 2020 and played most snaps last fall for the injured Myles Brennan.

“Max is one of my good friends. He was a roommate of mine," Tigers pass-rusher BJ Ojulari said Monday at SEC Media Days. "I support Max’s decision. He felt like he needed to leave, and that’s what he did. I definitely look forward to a chance to hopefully get to sack him.”

Last season, Johnson threw for 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also completed 60.3 percent of his throws and posted a passer rating of 144.4.

One of Johnson's highlight moments came last season against A&M in the season finale. Down by four with only minutes remaining, the junior orchestrated a stellar drive that was capped off with a 28-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jaray Jenkins to give the Tigers the eventual 27-24 win.

"Max was a very talented quarterback for us at LSU,” Tigers receiver Jack Bech said."We haven't spoken much, not because of ill will or anything but just because we've been doing our own thing. I think he's going to do great and we wish him the best of luck."

New LSU coach Brian Kelly said that his time with Johnson was limited but didn't fault his decision to leave the program with so much uncertainty of change.

"They don’t know," said Kelly. "And so when uncertainty is in front of them, they’re going to look towards something that’s a little more stable for them."

For his career, Johnson has thrown for 3,884 yards, 35 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 59.8 percent of his passes.

"He's going to be an amazing quarterback at A&M," Ojulari said. "Just on and off the field, I've never met somebody so pure and good-hearted as him. He's going to do a great job at A&M."

