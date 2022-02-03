Aggies Announce 2022 Spring Football Plans

In the midst of a historical close to the 2022 recruiting class on National Signing Day, Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher also made another newsworthy announcement, revealing the program's plans for spring football camp.

The Aggies will begin practice on Monday, March 7, followed by their NFL pro-day event on Tuesday, March 22.

The Aggies will then wrap up the Spring with the annual Maroon and White game, which will be held Saturday, April 9 at 1 PM from Kyle Field.

The spring game will likely be one of the more anticipated in recent memory for Aggie fans, who will get their first glimpse of many of the early enrollees from the star-studded incoming freshman class.

"This class has turned into a heck of a class, in my opinion," Fisher said on Wednesday. "Like I say, that's still on paper. They still have to go play. They have to get developed, Some guys develop really quickly. Some guys may take a little time. That's just part of it. Wait and see the production and the things they do. They are the guys that we went after, the guys we wanted, a lot of people in this country wanted."

However, the most interesting part of spring practice might be the battle at the quarterback spot, where last year's opening day starter Haynes King will have to fend off incoming LSU transfer Max Johnson.

King of course was injured in Week 2 of the regular season, with Zach Calzada taking over the reins, and leading the Aggies to a 6-4 record in his 10 starts.

Calzada later transferred after the regular season and is now with the Aggies SEC West rival Auburn Tigers.

"Just like you said, the quarterback battle, competitive. Haynes [King] is a tremendous player," Fisher said. "I think has a tremendous future. I think he's a great player."

"Max [Johnson], you know what kind of player he was. I remember recruiting him out of high school. I had him in camp when he was a young kid. Big, strong, can throw. And I'm going to tell you what, you don't realize how athletic he is. He can run and move. He really can. He's a really good athlete. Tremendous mind."

