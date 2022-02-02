Nation's Top Edge Rusher Shemar Stewart Joins Aggies Already Stellar 2022 Class

Nobody has had a better run on the recruiting trail than the Texas A&M Aggies over the last few months.

They were already off to a red hot start to the 2022 class, but by the end of Early Signing day in December, the Aggies held signatures or commitments from 12 SI 99 members, with a bevy of those prospects along the defensive front.

On Wednesday, that list had a chance of growing even bigger, with elite Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace edge rusher Shemar Stewart making his final decision.

And though it was a tight race until the very end, Stewart would ultimately land with Aggies, enhancing their already No. 1 ranked class.

Stewart, who ranks as the No. 1 edge rusher and the No. 3 overall player in Sport's Illustrated's rankings, also had Georgia and Miami in his list of finalists.

Should Stewart now joins, that includes a stellar defensive line haul, with No. 1 defensive tackle Walter Nolen, No. 3 defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, No. 5 defensive tackle Anthony Lucas, No. 9 edge rusher Malick Sylla, as well as other talented defensive line prospects such as Enai White, and Jadon Scarlett.

So what drew Stewart to the Aggies? In part, his respect and adoration for the coaching staff.

"Jimbo (Fisher) is one of the best college head coaches," Stewart said of the Aggies recently. "And Coach (Terry) Price, the D-line (defensive ends) coach, has sent guys at my position to the next level."

You can view his full scouting report from SI All-American below:

One of the tougher evaluations nationally, from a position projection perspective, Stewart would be among the best ranked on the edge or as an interior defensive lineman. What pushed it over the top to keep him on the edge, where he has the most experience, is the sheer athleticism and length. Yes, Stewart has added to his frame and could work inside this fall with plenty of effectiveness, but his bend, balance and comfort lies on the outside. The Miami native hasn't sacrificed twitch as he has added good mass, with enough polish to continue to win with speed and/or counter with power. Improved work with his hands could take his game to the level that could push him to the top of the list.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here