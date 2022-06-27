Texas A&M 2022 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

The Texas A&M Aggies will open their SEC slate in Week 4 when they face Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 24.

By this point, the Aggies will have had the chance to tune up with three straight home games against Sam Houston, Appalachian State and Miami (FL).

The Aggies and Razorbacks met last season, with Arkansas taking the victory, 20-10, handing Texas A&M its first loss of the season.

Arkansas is coming off its best season since 2011, when the Razorbacks won 11 games and reached the Cotton Bowl. Arkansas went 9-4 last season under coach Sam Pittman, and while the Razorbacks were .500 in SEC play, they won the Outback Bowl, defeating Penn State, 24-10.

The Aggies, who went 8-4 last season, will not only be looking for erase last season’s frustrating 8-4 finish, but will also be out to erase the sour taste of last season’s loss to the Razorbacks.

Be sure to stick with AllAggies.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Razorbacks throughout the week

Arkansas Razorbacks

2021 Record: 9-4 (4-4 in SEC)

Head coach: Sam Pittman

Pittman is entering his third year as head coach at Arkansas.

Offensive Set: Multiple

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on offense: 6

The Razorbacks will have their best passer and rusher back from last season. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson threw for 2,676 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions, along with rushing for 664 yards and six touchdowns.

They must replace their top two wide receivers — Treylon Burks and Tyson Morris. Burks had more than 1,000 yards receiving and a team-leading 11 touchdowns last season.

Projected offensive starters:

QB KJ Jefferson*

RB Dominique Johnson*

WR Ketron Jackson Jr.

WR Jadon Haselwood

WR Warren Thompson

TE Trey Knox

LT Luke Jones

LG Brady Latham*

C Ricky Stromberg*

RG Beaux Limmer*

RT Dalton Wagner*

* denotes returning starter

Returning starters on defense: 4

The Razorbacks were a Top 40 unit in scoring defense last season, but with just four starters returning, they’re counting on a talented pipeline to make up the difference. Linebacker Bumper Pool started nine games last year, but he returns with 125 tackles and he will be a huge building block for the season.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Zach Williams

DT Isaiah Nichols

DT Taurean Carter

DE Eric Gregory

LB Bumper Pool*

LB Drew Sanders

CB Hudson Clark

CB Dwight McGlothern

NB Myles Slusher*

S Jalen Catalon*

S Simeon Blair*

* denotes returning starter

