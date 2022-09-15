Week 2 Bowl Projections: How Did App State Loss Impact Aggies' Post Season Prospects?

We may only be through Week 2 of the college football season, but that doesn't mean it is too early for bowl projections.

The Texas A&M Aggies, who enter Week 3 of the season at 1-1 following an upset loss to the App State Mountaineers, are the perfect example of how one game can change where you go bowling.

Barring a complete and utter collapse after the App State game, the Aggies are still well on their way to competing in a bowl game this season. However, that one loss drastically changes their expected destination.

If the Aggies had won and were entering Week 3 at 2-0, they would likely still be projected for a New Year's Six bowl game. Rather, they are now projected in the tier just below those, but still respectable games.

Of course, they very well could run the table, finish 11-1 and find themselves in the College Football Playoffs or a New Year's Six bowl game. After all, they still have 10 regular season games left to play.

Now, here's a look at where six different media outlets project the Aggies to go bowling:

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

ReliaQuest Bowl - Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. Central

Opponent - Wisconsin Badgers

Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan)

Texas Bowl - Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. Central

Opponent - TCU Horned Frogs

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Citrus Bowl - Jan. 12 at 12 p.m. Central

Opponent - Wisconsin Badgers

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

TaxAct Texas Bowl - Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. Central



Opponent - Baylor Bears

247Sports (Brad Crawford)

Music City Bowl - Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. Central

Opponent - Wisconsin Badgers

USA Today (Erick Smith)

Gator Bowl - Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Central

Opponent- Florida State Seminoles

A closer look at the matchups:

Baylor Bears

In ESPN's round of predictions following Week 2, they have the Aggies facing off against a former Big 12 foe. No, not the Texas Longhorns like so many have wanted in a bowl game for years, but the Baylor Bears. The Aggies won the final three meetings before leaving for the SEC and in this scenario would have a chance to make it four.

Florida State Seminoles

Oh boy, talk about a spicy potential matchup. Jimbo Fisher would lead the Aggies into the bowl game against his former team in what could be one of the more toxic games. There is no love lost between Florida State fans and Jimbo Fisher, making this game that much more exciting.

TCU Horned Frogs

The Aggies and Horned Frogs have not played in over 20 years, with the last matchup coming in 2001. However, despite not having played in so long, the Aggies currently own a 24-game win streak over the Horned Frogs. The two teams may not have competed as Big 12 rivals, but the Aggies would not hate a chance to beat another Big 12 team if given the chance.

Wisconsin Badgers

Of the projected bowl matchups for the Aggies, the Badgers are the only team they don't have any history with. The two teams have never faced off in either program's history and would have a unique chance to go 1-0 over the other should they face off.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

