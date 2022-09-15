Skip to main content

Week 2 Bowl Projections: How Did App State Loss Impact Aggies' Post Season Prospects?

A look at where six different experts expect the Aggies to go bowling.

We may only be through Week 2 of the college football season, but that doesn't mean it is too early for bowl projections. 

The Texas A&M Aggies, who enter Week 3 of the season at 1-1 following an upset loss to the App State Mountaineers, are the perfect example of how one game can change where you go bowling. 

Barring a complete and utter collapse after the App State game, the Aggies are still well on their way to competing in a bowl game this season. However, that one loss drastically changes their expected destination. 

If the Aggies had won and were entering Week 3 at 2-0, they would likely still be projected for a New Year's Six bowl game. Rather, they are now projected in the tier just below those, but still respectable games. 

Of course, they very well could run the table, finish 11-1 and find themselves in the College Football Playoffs or a New Year's Six bowl game. After all, they still have 10 regular season games left to play. 

Now, here's a look at where six different media outlets project the Aggies to go bowling: 

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

ReliaQuest Bowl - Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. Central

Opponent - Wisconsin Badgers

Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan)

Texas Bowl - Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. Central 

Opponent - TCU Horned Frogs

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Citrus Bowl - Jan. 12 at 12 p.m. Central 

Opponent - Wisconsin Badgers

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

TaxAct Texas Bowl - Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. Central 

Opponent - Baylor Bears

247Sports (Brad Crawford)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19022900
Play
Football

Week 2 Bowl Projections: How Did App State Loss Impact Aggies' Post Season Prospects?

A look at where six different experts expect the Aggies to go bowling.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Play
Football

Paul Finebaum: Aggies and Jimbo Fisher in 'Must Win Mode' vs. Miami

Outspoken ESPN personality Paul Finebaum says the Aggies are in a must-win situation this Saturday

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_17058928
Play
Football

Miami Hurricanes Offensive Players to Watch in Week 3 vs Texas A&M

Miami has a new look, albeit dangerous, offensive unit this season

By Matt Galatzan

Music City Bowl - Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. Central

Opponent - Wisconsin Badgers 

USA Today (Erick Smith)

Gator Bowl - Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Central 

Opponent- Florida State Seminoles

A closer look at the matchups: 

Baylor Bears

In ESPN's round of predictions following Week 2, they have the Aggies facing off against a former Big 12 foe. No, not the Texas Longhorns like so many have wanted in a bowl game for years, but the Baylor Bears. The Aggies won the final three meetings before leaving for the SEC and in this scenario would have a chance to make it four. 

Florida State Seminoles 

Oh boy, talk about a spicy potential matchup. Jimbo Fisher would lead the Aggies into the bowl game against his former team in what could be one of the more toxic games. There is no love lost between Florida State fans and Jimbo Fisher, making this game that much more exciting. 

TCU Horned Frogs

The Aggies and Horned Frogs have not played in over 20 years, with the last matchup coming in 2001. However, despite not having played in so long, the Aggies currently own a 24-game win streak over the Horned Frogs. The two teams may not have competed as Big 12 rivals, but the Aggies would not hate a chance to beat another Big 12 team if given the chance. 

Wisconsin Badgers

Of the projected bowl matchups for the Aggies, the Badgers are the only team they don't have any history with. The two teams have never faced off in either program's history and would have a unique chance to go 1-0 over the other should they face off. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

In This Article (1)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

USATSI_19022900
Football

Week 2 Bowl Projections: How Did App State Loss Impact Aggies' Post Season Prospects?

By Connor Zimmerlee
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Football

Paul Finebaum: Aggies and Jimbo Fisher in 'Must Win Mode' vs. Miami

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_17058928
Football

Miami Hurricanes Offensive Players to Watch in Week 3 vs Texas A&M

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_18978895
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL)

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_18978987
Football

'Whatever It Takes To Win': Could Jimbo Fisher Give Up Play-Calling For Texas A&M?

By Cole Thompson
dj lagway
Recruiting

2024 Top Ten QB to Visit Aggies vs. Miami

By AllAggies Staff
jimbo fisher
Football

Aggies Take Big Drop in Fan Nation SEC Poll

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_11729467
Football

WATCH: Aggies Under Fire After Midnight Yell Practice Gone Wrong

By Matt Galatzan