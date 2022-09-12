'Foster Fixing To Return?': Texas A&M Receives Postive Update On Star Offensive Lineman

COLLEGE STATION - - One player typically won’t define the outcome of a game, but it could pay dividends in the long run. That's the hope for Texas A&M entering a pivotal week in the program's season.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said offensive lineman Bryce Foster would return to practice Monday after missing the past two games with an "undisclosed injury." Fisher did not say if Foster would play Saturday against No. 12 Miami (FL).

“We’ll see where he’s at health-wise and conditioning-wise,” Fisher said Monday.

Foster started all 12 games at center during his freshman season. The 6-5, 325-pound lineman excelled in pass protection and improved as a run blocker en route for an 8-4 finish.

For his efforts, Foster was named to the 2021 SEC All-Freshman team. Entering fall camp, Fisher said that both Foster and redshirt freshman Matthew Wykoff impressed working with the first-team offense and would receive a fair shot to win the job moving forward.

“Both [Bryce] and Matthew will be in there throughout the week,” Fisher said. “We’ll have to evaluate their play during the week.”

The No. 24 Aggies (1-1) will need to kick things into high gear entering Saturday’s showdown against the Hurricanes (2-0). Last week in the team’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State, the offensive line struggled to find balance against the Mountaineers’ front seven.

Outside of a 26-yard touchdown run by Devon Achane in the second quarter, A&M averaged 3.7 yards per rush attempt. In the team's 31-0 win over Sam Houston, the Aggies averaged 3.4 yards per carry.

Since Fisher arrived in College Station, A&M has featured a stable rushing attack. Last season, both Isaiah Spiller and Achane ran for over 900 yards and averaged at least 5.5 yards per play. This past offseason, A&M lost Spiller, along with All-American offensive lineman Kenyon Green and left tackle Jahmir Johnson to the NFL Draft.

Fisher also said that the Aggies would “explore all avenues” at quarterback in practice. Incumbent starter Haynes King struggled once more working the middle of the field, throwing for 95 yards while averaging 4.9 yards per pass attempt.

King’s biggest play came on a 31-yard run in the second quarter. During the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss, A&M fans began to chant “We want [Max] Johnson,” hoping Fisher would give the LSU transfer an opportunity to play.

Against Sam Houston, Johnson finished 3-of-4 passing for 23 yards. Fisher did not specify if both quarterbacks would play Saturday or if King would see a majority of the reps.

“He’s a young guy,” Fisher said of King. “He’s not ready to clean up anybody’s messes right now. He’s still trying to do his things right. There’s a lot of things he’s not ready to fix, but there were three or four throws I wish he would have made.

“There are some plays we wish he would’ve made at the end of the game and he knows that. We’ll work on it, do what we have to do, and evaluate everything as we go.”

In two games, King has completed 64.7 percent of his throws for 461 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions. All three touchdown passes came on throws longer than 30 yards downfield. King has also rushed for 58 yards off 14 carries.

Fisher said that tight end Max Wright, cornerback Jaylon Jones, defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson and defensive lineman Walter Nolen were all expected to return to practice. Linebacker Andre White Jr. (lower body) is not expected to be cleared for Saturday’s game as of this time.

The Aggies return to Kyle Field to take on the Hurricanes on Saturday at 8 p.m.

