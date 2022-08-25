Could Texas A&M OL Bryce Foster Lose Starting Job?

COLLEGE STATION - - The spotlight in Aggieland has been on Texas A&M’s future starting quarterback. That’s not the only offensive position Jimbo Fisher is trying to decide who should get first-team reps.

Fisher isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback for the sixth-ranked Aggies’ season opener against Sam Houston. He also isn’t ready to name a starting center as both Bryce Foster and Matthew Wykoff continue to push each other in practice.

“They’re both playing, and they’re both doing a great job,” Fisher said Wednesday. “We feel very comfortable with both guys.”

Foster, a 2021 recruit out of Katy Taylor, started all 12 games last season for the Aggies. An offensive guard by trade, the 6-5, 325-pounder shifted to center and was named to the All-SEC Freshman team for his efforts.

Foster did not partake in spring drills as he participated on A&M’s track and field team, primarily in the shot put. This opened the door for Wykoff, a fellow 2021 commit out of Magnolia, Texas, to take the reins with the first-team offense.

Much like the quarterbacks, Wykoff and Foster both have worked with the first-team unit during fall camp. All three quarterbacks vying for the title of QB1 have taken snaps with each center, making it a fair competition between the duo of interior linemen.

Fisher could elect to try Foster back at his natural guard position, allowing Wykoff to stay at center. Should Foster remain on the first line, the Aggies would return three starters from the line a season ago.

Rising sophomore Reuben Fatheree is slated to return to right tackle while redshirt junior Layden Robinson is set to play right guard. Fisher already named redshirt freshman Trey Zuhn the starting left tackle. Zuhn would have likely worked with the first-team offense in 2021, but a torn ACL during his senior season in Fort Collins, Colo. sidelined him for the entire season.

As for quarterback, Fisher said he has a “good idea of what’s going on” and will name the starter when he is ready. Currently, Haynes King, Max Johnson and freshman Connor Weigman all have the chance to start, though Johnson and King have worked the most with the first-team offense.

King initially won the starting job last season over Zach Calzada, but a leg injury in Week 2 against Colorado required season-ending surgery. Calzada, who since has transferred to Auburn, filled in for the final 10 games and led the Aggies to an 8-4 record.

The hope is that whoever wins the starting job will be the starter throughout the season. Of course, one thing Fisher has been pleased with among all three passers is their ability to be a “quality alternate” if anything were to go awry.

“All three are growing, and when you have depth and you have guys who can play, it’s a very good thing,” Fisher said. “Especially at that position.”

The Aggies open the season at Kyle Field on Sept. 3. They also will host Appalachian State on Sept. 10 and No. 16 Miami (FL) on Sept. 17 before beginning conference play against No. 19 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sept. 24.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here