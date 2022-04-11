Aggies Caleb Chapman Enters Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies have faced a tremendous amount of turnover this offseason at multiple positions, including wide receiver, where they have already lost freshman Demond Demas to the transfer portal.

However, Demas would not be the last receiver to leave the program either, as on Monday, the Aggies lost yet another deep threat.

That receiver was Caleb Champman, who reportedly submitted his name to the portal on Monday afternoon.

Chapman had spent three years in College Station, hoping to break into the rotation as a major threat in the passing game. First alongside Kellen Mond, and then Haynes King and Zach Calzada. After injuries de-railed his 2019 campaign, Chapman's role was expected to expand in 2020. Through the first three games, he led the Aggies with 14 catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns. In the breakthrough win over Florida, he was the X-factor. Chapman's speed allowed him to win beat Florida's Marco Wilson on a 51-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 38-all. Kyle Field exploded, and the Aggies had the momentum. USA Today Sports

But something was wrong. Chapman stood up before being forced to sit down by the referees. The training staff came out. It would be Chapman's last play of his 2020 season.

A torn ACL ended his hot start. It was also his second season-ending injury for the Friendswood native since arriving at Texas A&M.

Luck can change in an instant. A full offseason to recover and more reps at practice in a non-contact jersey had him prepared for his long-awaited return.

Chapman had four catches in the opener, and his 91 yards were the second-most on the team. That impact shows what A&M's offense could be.

However, Chapman suffered yet another injury in Week 2 against Colorado, sidelining him for the next five games.

After that, even upon his return to action Chapman was unable to become a meaningful part of the rotation.

The vertical threat was missing for A&M in 2020 and was inconsistent in 2021.

Now with Chapman and Demas both gone, the Aggies will have to find a way to fill that void.

Perhaps true freshman Evan Stewart can be the main deep threat. Perhaps it will come from somewhere else.

Either way, the Aggies' potential explosiveness on offense just took a major hit.

