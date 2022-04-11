Skip to main content

Aggies Caleb Chapman Enters Transfer Portal

The Aggies have lost yet another wideout to the transfer portal this offseason

The Texas A&M Aggies have faced a tremendous amount of turnover this offseason at multiple positions, including wide receiver, where they have already lost freshman Demond Demas to the transfer portal.

However, Demas would not be the last receiver to leave the program either, as on Monday, the Aggies lost yet another deep threat.

That receiver was Caleb Champman, who reportedly submitted his name to the portal on Monday afternoon.

USATSI_15049327

Chapman had spent three years in College Station, hoping to break into the rotation as a major threat in the passing game. First alongside Kellen Mond, and then Haynes King and Zach Calzada.

After injuries de-railed his 2019 campaign, Chapman's role was expected to expand in 2020.

USATSI_16749214

Through the first three games, he led the Aggies with 14 catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns. In the breakthrough win over Florida, he was the X-factor.

Chapman's speed allowed him to win beat Florida's Marco Wilson on a 51-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 38-all. Kyle Field exploded, and the Aggies had the momentum.

Caleb Chapman

But something was wrong. Chapman stood up before being forced to sit down by the referees. The training staff came out. It would be Chapman's last play of his 2020 season.

A torn ACL ended his hot start. It was also his second season-ending injury for the Friendswood native since arriving at Texas A&M.

Luck can change in an instant. A full offseason to recover and more reps at practice in a non-contact jersey had him prepared for his long-awaited return.

Chapman had four catches in the opener, and his 91 yards were the second-most on the team. That impact shows what A&M's offense could be. 

However, Chapman suffered yet another injury in Week 2 against Colorado, sidelining him for the next five games. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Caleb Chapman
Play
Football

Aggies Caleb Chapman Enters Transfer Portal

The Aggies have lost yet another wideout to the transfer portal this offseason

By Matt Galatzan42 seconds ago
USATSI_16734000
Play
Football

Texas A&M Post Spring Depth Chart Prediction: The Transfer Or The King At QB?

Which quarterback is in line to be the first-team quarterback this fall

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
Tyler White
Play
Football

Star Punter Tyler White Commits to Aggies Football

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.

By AllAggies Staff4 hours ago

After that, even upon his return to action Chapman was unable to become a meaningful part of the rotation. 

The vertical threat was missing for A&M in 2020 and was inconsistent in 2021.

Now with Chapman and Demas both gone, the Aggies will have to find a way to fill that void. 

Perhaps true freshman Evan Stewart can be the main deep threat. Perhaps it will come from somewhere else. 

Either way, the Aggies' potential explosiveness on offense just took a major hit. 

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Caleb Chapman
Football

Aggies Caleb Chapman Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Galatzan42 seconds ago
USATSI_16734000
Football

Texas A&M Post Spring Depth Chart Prediction: The Transfer Or The King At QB?

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
Tyler White
Football

Star Punter Tyler White Commits to Aggies Football

By AllAggies Staff4 hours ago
ainias smith
Football

'No Ceiling': Ainias Smith's Confidence in A&M Receivers High After Spring Game

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
Anthony Lucas
News

Jimbo Fisher Believes Anthony Lucas Will Help Aggies 'Immediately'

By Matt GalatzanApr 10, 2022
NFL
News

A New No.1?: Texas A&M's Evan Stewart Looks Part Of Top Target

By Cole ThompsonApr 10, 2022
@#
Baseball

Targac Time: Texas A&M Third Baseman Hits For Cycle In Slugfest Win Over Kentucky

By Cole ThompsonApr 10, 2022
FISH
Football

Texas A&M Spring Game: Top 10 Takeaways Entering Summer

By Cole ThompsonApr 10, 2022