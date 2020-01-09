Aggies CB Debione Renfro Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A & M cornerback Debione Renfro has officially declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. The junior started in six games, tallying 33 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

"I would like to thank my teammates as they pushed me to better myself over the past three years," Renfro wrote on his social media. "I will forever cherish my time on the field, and now I consider you family. To my immediate family, this would not be possible without your everlasting love and support. I couldn't have gotten through this without the people who care about me most."

Renfro was expected to the long-term starter on the boundary for Mike Elko's defense. The corner would miss the first two games after being suspended for disciplinary reasons by A & M Coach Jimbo Fisher. Juco transfer Elijah Blades would eventually become the full-time starter before suffering a season-ending injury against South Carolina.

Renfro would start for the Aggies against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl last month. He would tally four total tackles and a sack in their 24-21 victory. With the return of Blades, Myles Jones and junior college transfer Brian George, perhaps Renfro's stock would not be higher.

At 6-2, Renfro has the size to play on the outside for a majority of NFL teams while possessing the speed to make a name for himself on special teams. His best season came in 2018, where as a sophomore, he collected 37 tackles and five pass breakups. A change of position to safety could help boost his draft stock heading into the NFL combine and pro day.

Renfro is now the fourth underclassmen to declare for April's draft. Junior defensive tackle Justin Madubuike declared last month and was inactive for their bowl victory. Wide receivers Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers both declared earlier this month after under-whelming junior campaigns.

Renfro will finish his Aggie career with 123 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for losses, 2.5 sacks and 14 pass deflections.