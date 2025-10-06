De'Von Achane Shines Amongst Texas A&M's Alumni In Week 5 of the NFL Season
Heading into Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season, there were two undefeated teams that remained of the 32 teams in the league.
After the Denver Broncos' fourth-quarter comeback and eventual gamble late in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the New England Patriots' shocking upset of the Buffalo Bills, the fans will have to wait until next year to see if another team can achieve what the 1972 Miami Dolphins did, an undefeated Super Bowl-winning season.
Sunday also featured an offensive battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks, with two former Ohio State wide receivers in Tampa Bay's Emeka Egbuka and Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba seemingly the only two receivers catching passes during the contest.
Texas A&M Standouts
And, as always, there was plenty of talent shown from those that previously graced the Kyle Field grass with their athletic abilities, and here are the most notable Aggie performances from Sunday's action.
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
What Achane lacked Sunday afternoon in terms of rushing (10 carries, 16 yards), he made up for in the receiving game, catching six passes for 30 yards, including a 10-yard, toe-tapping touchdown that just went to show how much of a wide receiver Achane is with his playing style.
Unfortunately for the Dolphins, their 17-0 lead at one point in the game against the Carolina Panthers wasn't enough, as Carolina would mount the comeback, scoring 20 unanswered points and eventually leading to the go-ahead touchdown from quarterback Bryce Young to tight end Mitchell Evans with 1:59 left to play, and with Miami unable to give a response, the Panthers gave the home crowd a 27-24 win.
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Overseas in the NFL London Game, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and No. 1 overall pick totaled three tackles against the Minnesota Vikings, again unable to secure a sack in the contest.
The Browns were neck-and-neck with the Vikings throughout, but after a 123-yard performance from arguably the league's best wide receiver in Justin Jefferson, and a touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Jordan Addison with 25 seconds left, the team's fate was sealed in the 21-17 loss.
Christian Kirk, Houston Texans
After a broken collarbone ended his 2024 season prematurely, wide receiver Christian Kirk was traded to the Houston Texans after three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Sunday saw Kirk's first big-time production with his new team, catching four passes for 64 yards in the team's 44-10 blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The Houston team took full advantage of Baltimore, with quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined, Cooper Rush didn't provide many high points, though he did throw three interceptions, which gradually helped the Texans defense.