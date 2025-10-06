All Aggies

De'Von Achane Shines Amongst Texas A&M's Alumni In Week 5 of the NFL Season

The former Maroon and White running back was yet again a silver lining for the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season.

Aaron Raley

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs as Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs as Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season, there were two undefeated teams that remained of the 32 teams in the league.

After the Denver Broncos' fourth-quarter comeback and eventual gamble late in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the New England Patriots' shocking upset of the Buffalo Bills, the fans will have to wait until next year to see if another team can achieve what the 1972 Miami Dolphins did, an undefeated Super Bowl-winning season.

Sunday also featured an offensive battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks, with two former Ohio State wide receivers in Tampa Bay's Emeka Egbuka and Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba seemingly the only two receivers catching passes during the contest.

Texas A&M Standouts

And, as always, there was plenty of talent shown from those that previously graced the Kyle Field grass with their athletic abilities, and here are the most notable Aggie performances from Sunday's action.

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) catches a touchdown pass as Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) defends.
Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) catches a touchdown pass as Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

What Achane lacked Sunday afternoon in terms of rushing (10 carries, 16 yards), he made up for in the receiving game, catching six passes for 30 yards, including a 10-yard, toe-tapping touchdown that just went to show how much of a wide receiver Achane is with his playing style.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, their 17-0 lead at one point in the game against the Carolina Panthers wasn't enough, as Carolina would mount the comeback, scoring 20 unanswered points and eventually leading to the go-ahead touchdown from quarterback Bryce Young to tight end Mitchell Evans with 1:59 left to play, and with Miami unable to give a response, the Panthers gave the home crowd a 27-24 win.

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Overseas in the NFL London Game, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and No. 1 overall pick totaled three tackles against the Minnesota Vikings, again unable to secure a sack in the contest.

The Browns were neck-and-neck with the Vikings throughout, but after a 123-yard performance from arguably the league's best wide receiver in Justin Jefferson, and a touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Jordan Addison with 25 seconds left, the team's fate was sealed in the 21-17 loss.

Christian Kirk, Houston Texans

After a broken collarbone ended his 2024 season prematurely, wide receiver Christian Kirk was traded to the Houston Texans after three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Sunday saw Kirk's first big-time production with his new team, catching four passes for 64 yards in the team's 44-10 blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Houston team took full advantage of Baltimore, with quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined, Cooper Rush didn't provide many high points, though he did throw three interceptions, which gradually helped the Texans defense.

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Football