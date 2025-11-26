Myles Garrett Continues Making History During Week 12 of NFL Season
Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season has come and gone, and while we slowly get an idea of what teams are truly going to be contenders this year, the star players for said teams have been showing their talents all season long, and this past weekend was no different.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford delivered another MVP-caliber performance in the Rams' 34-7 beating of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs came back from a 20-9 deficit early in the fourth quarter to take an overtime win, and Detroit Lions running Jahmyr Gibbs torched the New York Giants for 219 yards on the ground in the 34-27 win.
As for the Texas A&M Aggies in the league today, let's just say that it was the usual suspects making the headlines for the team this weekend.
Aggies in the NFL, Week 12
As the final third of the NFL season is set to begin this week, here are some standouts from the Ags from over last week's games.
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
It seems like every week Myles Garrett gets closer to claiming his second career NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, and if that is the case, then Sunday will surely look good on his resume.
Of the Cleveland Browns' 10 sacks on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, Garrett accounted for three of them, bringing his season total to 18, and he is currently on pace to blow the single-season sack record out of the water, which is 22.5 shared by Michael Strahan in 2001 and T.J. Watt in 2021.
The Browns defeated the Raiders 24-10.
Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers
Sophomore slump hasn't defined the 2024 second rounder in the slightest, and he continued that elite production Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, tallying four total tackles.
With Cooper's play, Micah Parsons' two sacks on J.J. McCarthy, and the secondary holding Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson to only 48 yards on four catches, the Packers took an easy 23-6 win in front of the home crowd at Lambeau Field.
Christian Kirk, Houston Texans
The eighth-year veteran played a substantial role in the Texans' 23-19 upset of the Buffalo Bills, reeling in his first touchdown with his new team in addition to catching a team-high five passes for 54 yards.
The Texans defense was able to intercept Josh Allen twice and sack him eight times, not giving the reigning NFL MVP a chance to work his magic as Houston moved to 6-5 on the year.