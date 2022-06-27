Skip to main content

A&M Lands Commitment From 2023 In-State LB Daymion Sanford

The Aggies added their sixth commit for the class of 2023 on Monday

The Texas A&M Aggies beat out some major in-state and SEC competition in the chase for talented 2023 Paetow (Katy, TX) linebacker Daymion Sanford on Monday, as he announced via Twitter his commitment to play for coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. 

The 6-2, 210-pound linebacker made his official visit to College Station on Friday and clearly wasted no time making his decision. He attended Texas A&M's camp on June 8. 

Sanford had been fielding offers from programs like LSU, Alabama, Texas, and TCU. He now gives the Aggies their sixth commitment in the class of 2023, joining La Grange (TX) cornerback Bravion Rogers, South Oak Cliff (Dallas) cornerback Jayvon Thomas, Judson (Converse, TX) defensive lineman Johnny Bowens, Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX) offensive tackle Colton Thomasson, and Southlake Carroll (Southlake, TX) punter Tyler White. 

In 2021, Sanford totaled 91 tackles, 26 tackles-for-loss, 13 sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble for two fumble recoveries, and had a pick-six. He was a primary reason Paetow earned a 15-1 record last season on the way to winning a 5A Division 1 state championship in his junior season. Sanford was named Defensive Co-MVP. 

A&M Lands Commitment From 2023 In-State LB Daymion Sanford

The Aggies will look to continue to make some major splashes in recruiting as the summer rolls on. 

