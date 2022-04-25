Jimbo Fisher Sees 'Old School' Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green as 1st-Round Pick

The Texas A&M Aggies are fixing to have a handful of former players hear their names called in this year's NFL Draft. Though it's uncertain where and when each of them will be selected, one former A&M offensive lineman could have his dreams fulfilled during the first round on Thursday.

Kenyon Green was one of college football's most versatile and consistent offensive lineman this past season. He started all 12 games for the 8-4 Aggies, including shifts to four different spots on the line throughout the season. And after winning two SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards, Green has the faith and support of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

“I think Kenyon Green right off the bat," Fisher said Friday on The Rich Eisen Show. "He’s been a tremendous starter, three-year player who I just think has all the intangibles physically but mentally and psychologically. … He’s an old-school player with how he practices, how he works. And I think he’ll go in the first round, I really do. I think he has a chance to play a long time. He deserves it, he has been an outstanding player for us off the bat.”

In multiple recent NFL mock drafts, Green has been selected in the back-half of the first round.

The CBS Sports mock draft on Friday has Green being selected at No. 17 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers, while Sports Illustrated's mock from Tuesday has the Humble, Texas native taken at No. 24 overall by the Dallas Cowboys.

PFF's most recent mock draft has Green taken a bit lower, but still in the first round by the Bengals at No. 31 overall. It remains to be seen where he'll end up, but Green clearly has the projections of a first-rounder, something that could be confirmed Thursday.

