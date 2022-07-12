SEC Coach Rankings: Jimbo Fisher in Top 3 for Aggies?

The Texas A&M Aggies' new-and-improved roster of talented recruits brings College Football Playoff-or-bust expectations to College Station.

A&M is certainly making the moves necessary for an appearance in the playoff, but first, the Aggies and coach Jimbo Fisher will need to make a ginormous leap over powerhouse program-coach tandems of the Alabama Crimson Tide with Nick Saban and the defending champ Georgia Bulldogs with Kirby Smart.

CBS Sports revealed its rankings of the best SEC coaches headed into the 2022-23 season and has Fisher sitting comfortably behind these two championship-winning coaches at No. 3.

It seems like ages ago, but Fisher won a National Championship himself in 2013 with the Florida State Seminoles. Now nearly a decade later, he's got arguably his next-best chance at another title.

Here's what CBS had to say about the rankings:

Fisher became the first Saban disciple to beat his boss when his Aggies won a 41-38 thriller last season in College Station. That came one year after they entered Selection Sunday with a legit chance to make the College Football Playoff. He hasn't reached the top at Texas A&M, but did win the natty at Florida State after the 2013 season -- which has to be factored in to his ranking. He has upped the recruiting at his new gig to levels the program has never seen, and will likely enter the 2022 season with a top-10 ranking.

Despite the hype surrounding College Station next season, Fisher will need to provide some substantial proof that he and the Aggies are ready to be on the level of Alabama and Georgia.

