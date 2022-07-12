Alabama Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

New year, new goal and new weapons. All things can be true for Nick Saban and Alabama entering 2022. The weapons, however, are the key to a "rebounding" season.

It's not often teams that finish 11-1 in the regular season and make the College Football Playoff consider the campaign "down" one. Of course, Saban suffered more than just an 'L' on the record sheet. That loss now affects his all-time record against former assistants.

With Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M's 41-38 victory at Kyle Field last October, Saban officially has now lost to a protege for the first time since beginning his coaching career. Things since have gone off the rails between the two as comments, accusations and a bit of name-calling have flooded the chatter surrounding the conference. From "buying your recruiting class" to "we're done" messages, the tension between the two coaches is tighter than the strings that hold speakers in the stadium.

Round 2 for the Tide heads to Bryant-Denny Stadium at the midseason marker. Make no mistakes, Alabama is only replenishing its talent via the transfer portal, not replacing it. That could be trouble for the Aggies come Oct. 8.

QB Bryce Young

Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. He's lost twice since taking over for Mac Jones and broke records set by Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and even Scott Hunter from 1969. Young is also expected to be in the running, along with Ohio State star C.J. Stroud for the title of QB1 in the 2023 draft.

The Calif. product hasn't slowed down this offseason, going to multiple camps and learning from professionals the ins and outs of timing, decision-making, touch, anticipation and other tools needed to be a franchise passer. Alabama is also returning offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, giving Young the advantage of building off the same playbook and personnel schemes.

In one year, Young threw for 4,827 yards while setting the single-season record in touchdown passes with 47. He intends on breaking that and other records by the season's conclusion.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Exit Brian Robinson Jr., enter Gibbs and immense upside. By the season's end, the transfer running back could be the top player from the portal this offseason regardless of team or conference.

A two-year starter at Georgia Tech, Gibbs departed the ACC for greener pastures in the SEC. As a member of the Yellow Jackets, the 5-11, 200 pounders tallied 2,773 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns in 323 total snaps. He averaged 13.5 yards per catch while also recording 746 yards on the ground and four scores.

Gibbs is more than a two-way offensive player since he's also effective on special teams. Last season in Atlanta, he averaged 25.7 yards per kickoff return and even scored a touchdown in Week 11 against Boston College.

WR Jermaine Burton

The saying goes "if you can't beat them, join them." Burton's Bulldogs won the national title over Alabama last January. Now, he wants to show Georgia what its missing in the passing game come 2022.

Burton finished as the Bulldogs' No. 2 receiver, but the offense never catered to his liking. He's been the most effective over the past two seasons as a vertical option for Stetson Bennett or J.T. Daniels. In 2020, he averaged 15 yards per catch off 27 catches. A year later, he averaged 19.1 yards per catch while scoring five touchdowns.

The exception is that Burton will replace the production of receiver Jameson Williams as the team's deep threat. Williams shined in his lone season with the Crimson Tide after struggling to expand his rep count at Ohio State.

WR Ja'Corey Brooks

Much like Burton replacing the production of Williams, Brooks will be expected to post similar numbers to now Houston Texans receiver John Metchie III. Last season, he often would serve as the Tides' No. 4 option depending on the offensive personnel.

There's untapped potential with Brooks, who averaged 12.8 yards per catch. Consistency is key for his development with Young in the passing game this season. Outside of two big plays against Auburn and Cincinnati in the CFP, much is still unknown on his upside as a route-runner and pass-catcher is space.

WR Tyler Harrell

Harrell didn't leave his cushy situation in Louisville to sit the bench in Tuscaloosa. Coming off a career year, the Miami native snubbed Mario Cristobal and his hometown Hurricanes to be the next great receiver at Alabama.

Much like Burton, Harrell has speed. Also a member of the Cardinals' track team, the 6-foot receiver blew past ACC defensive backs as Malik Cunningham's top vertical option. Last season, Harrell averaged a whopping 29.1 yards per catch on the way to six touchdowns. Of his six scores, all six came on "big plays" of 20 yards or more.

The Tide will likely move Brooks inside to replace former slot receiver, Slade Bolden. Harrell should command the outside while also shifting inside for certain concepts at the field's midpoint.

