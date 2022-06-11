'Home School': A&M WR Target Johntay Cook Talks Decision Between Aggies & Longhorns

An unprecedented offseason saw the Texas A&M Aggies reel in one of the nation's top recruiting classes for year five under coach Jimbo Fisher.

And another elite recruit continues to flirt with a commitment to the Aggies, as 2023 Desoto (Desoto, TX) receiver Johntay Cook II remains one of the top players in the class.

AllAggies.com recruiting expert John Garcia Jr. spoke with the receiver at the Cam Newton Overtime 7-on-7 event in Las Vegas Friday about the receiver's looming decision between A&M and the Texas Longhorns.

"Coach Sark, man," Cook told SI. "Texas, I'm from Texas. I mean, gotta love your home school. A&M is a home school too. They both home schools, it's just about which one you love more."

Schematically, the two programs have a much different focus from one another, something Cook has recognized up to this point.

"It's not too much different (between Texas and A&M)," he said. "Texas is Big 12 and A&M is SEC. Texas is a little bit more of an offensive-based team, A&M is a defensive-based team."

Cook made headlines earlier this April when he made a visit to College Station as a few playful jabs at Texas' lack of recent football success stirred the pot. But the Longhorns still remain one of his top choices.

He did the same to A&M during his April visit, citing the lack of football trophies on A&M's campus. It was all playful fun though, as the Aggies remain high on Cook's list.

"Texas A&M was pretty fun. I liked it down there," Cook told Sports Illustrated in October of his trip to College Station. "(I went to) Texas A&M twice."

Wherever Cook ends up, he'll look to use his elite speed as a weapon that can take the top off of opposing defenses. And if his list of top destinations remains the same, he could find himself in the SEC if Texas makes the move to the conference sooner rather than later

