'Take That Jersey Off': Aggies Leon O'Neal Jr. Doesn't Like Recruit's Comments

While preparing for the NFL Draft, O'Neal took to social media to defend his alma mater

Former Texas A&M Aggies safety Leon O'Neal Jr. is in a position to become a high draft pick when the 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28. 

But on Monday, O'Neal took to Twitter to defend A&M against some comments highly-touted 2023 Desoto receiving prospect Johntay Cook II made during an April 9 visit to College Station. 

The video was posted to Twitter and quickly gained thousands of interactions, including one from O'Neal. He didn't sugarcoat how he felt about Cook's comments.

Cook has spoke highly of Texas A&M in the past, leaving room to wonder about where he now stands about a potential commitment to coach Jimbio Fisher and the Aggies. 

"Texas A&M was pretty fun. Cook told Sports Illustrated in October of his trip to College Station. "I liked it down there. (I went to) Texas A&M twice." 

The Aggies and Fisher have struck gold in recruiting as of late but will have to stay persistent in order to secure a commitment from Cook, who is still eyeing Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, and more. 

Cook's dig was ultimately in jest and gave his social media following a good laugh following his visit. Cook remains very high on the Aggies. 

And after Cook dropped similar comments about the Longhorns after his visit a week ago, his decision process becomes even more enticing to watch. 

If Fisher and staff are able to secure a speedster like Cook, A&M's chances at adding a national championship trophy to the case will grow significantly. 

They will have to be patient, however, as Cook doesn't plan to announce until the early signing period in December, with the battle for his signature looking more and more like a Lonestar Showdown. 

