Ex-Aggies WR Christian Kirk Hits Jackpot, Signs with Jaguars

Kirk had career-highs in yards and catches this season with the Arizona Cardinals

Former Texas A&M Aggie receiver Christian Kirk has agreed to terms on a four-year, $72 million deal that could be worth up to $84 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to reports Monday. 

Kirk has played all four seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals since being drafted 47th overall out of Texas A&M in 2018. During his time as an Aggie, he wowed the nation with speedy receiver skills and timely plays on special teams. 

Despite only playing three collegiate seasons, Kirk still sits at second on A&M's all-time receptions list with 234 grabs and is third in program history in career receiving yards (2,856) and touchdowns (26). He also had seven return touchdowns during his time in College Station.

This past season, the 25-year-old was a vital piece of Arizona's offense. He set career-highs in yards (982) and catches (77) while adding five touchdowns. Kirk stepped up well for the Cardinals when superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins went down with an injury during the final stretch of the regular season. 

Kirk was certainly a productive receiver during this past season, but is not widely considered to be a break-the-bank type of NFL receiver. But that's exactly what the Jaguars did by inking him to a $72 million deal. 

According to Spotrac, Kirk will be making $22,500,000 in total cash, second amongst receivers. That's higher than receivers like Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, and Tyreek Hill. 

Kirk's new deal could have just changed the market for NFL receivers.

