NFL Draft Prospect Predicts A&M Will Win the West in '22

Texas A&M Aggies football coach Jimbo Fisher delivered a message last month to those SEC coaches, or "clown acts," who accused the program of "buying its recruiting class."

“If you don’t like that we’re coming on, get used to it,” Fisher said. “We ain’t going nowhere.”

Fisher had his best Babe Ruth moment last season when he called his shot saying A&M would upset Alabama. Unfortunately for Fisher and the Aggies, that was the highlight of an otherwise disappointing season.

Aggies fans celebrate at Kyle Field after A&M's upset win over Alabama last season Aggies Quarterback Haynes King Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher

It's been 10 years since A&M bolted from the Big 12 to join the SEC, and it has yet to win the West. There are only five Power 5 schools that can boast more than the Aggies' 65 wins since 2014 without a CFP appearance.

But according to one outgoing Aggies player, that could end in 2022.

“They gonna win it this year,” defensive lineman Jayden Peevy said of his former team last week at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. “I’m very excited for this season coming up. We’ll be watching every game and rooting for my guys.”

Another Aggie at the combine felt much the same way and considered another run at Alabama and the SEC before declaring for the NFL draft.

“I’m super excited,” O’Neal said at the combine of the upcoming season. “I almost wanted to come back another year, just go check it out. You know what I mean? Just go get it done. I want to win a natty.”

Leon O'Neal Jayden Peevy LSU transfer QB Max Johnson

A&M lost two of its final three games, to Ole Miss and LSU to finish the 2021 campaign at 8-4. It bowed out of the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest due to a Covid outbreak.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin joked about A&M incurring a luxury tax for how much they paid for their recruiting class, to which Fisher responded with his "clown acts" comment.

A&M returns quarterback Haynes King, who went down in Week 2 against Colorado with a broken ankle. Also returning are running back Devon Achane and wideout Ainias Smith. LSU transfer Max Johnson will also be competing with King for the starting quarterback role.

With the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in the fold, A&M might have its best chance ever to win the SEC West.

