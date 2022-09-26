Paul Finebaum Remains 'Concerned' About Aggies Despite Win Over Arkansas

The Texas A&M Aggies secured a second-straight ranked win on Saturday after an entertaining victory over the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

This came a week after the Aggies took down the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes. For many, these two wins show that A&M is on the right track after the upset loss at home to Appalachian State on Sept. 10.

But ESPN college football expert Paul Finebaum still isn't buying into the A&M hype.

During a recent appearance on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," Finebaum, who is already gone on record voicing his doubts about A&M, continued his tirade.

"I haven’t really changed (my) view. I still have some concerns," he said. "A lot of concerns about where this team is this year. We can’t say this too much longer, but the next two weeks are really going to tell a lot."

Indeed, the Aggies could make or break during the next stretch of the season. A&M won't play at College Station until Oct. 29 against Ole Miss. But before that, they'll have road matchups with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 8, and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 22.

The road slate is tough, but Finebaum thinks other problems are apparent.

"A&M is still a very flawed team offensively, but in the end guys, you’re judged by how many games you win, not how you win them, and so far Jimbo Fisher has survived," he said.

Considering that the Hurricanes were dismantled by Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, A&M's win over Miami now seems much less impressive in hindsight. You could make the argument that the Aggies actually played Miami worse than MTSU did.

It seems obvious which side Finebaum leans toward, though he did give the Aggies credit for beating Arkansas.

"Again, let’s quit talking about that epic win over Miami, okay," he said. "I heard that a few times Saturday, 'what a gutty performance'. That didn’t show me anything as we saw in Miami Saturday afternoon. Beating Arkansas is significant. However, you beat them."

The Aggies will have to take down one of the most pass-happy teams in the nation on Saturday to continue their impressive stretch, as coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs will be anything but an easy test for A&M.

