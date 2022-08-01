FSU Commit Jordan Pride Details Why A&M is Still High on His List

The Texas A&M Aggies added their first commitment in the class of 2024 Sunday, as Pine Tree (Longview, TX) defensive lineman Dealyn Evans announced his pledge.

But the work on the recruiting trail is far from over, as the Aggies are still in the spotlight for even the most dedicated of commits, including 2024 Florida State pledge and IMG (Bradenton, FL) defensive back Jordan Pride.

Pride sat down with Sports Illustrated and AllAggies.com recruiting expert John Garcia Jr. to talk about his recruiting journey. As a lifelong Seminoles fan, Pride said it was always his dream to play at Florida State. But even that may not be enough to keep him from having his sights set on A&M in the future.

"Everybody got a chance," he said. "I got a long journey, you never know what's gonna happen in these one-and-a-half years. (Other schools) gotta match their energy. Florida State coming hard. Every since a kid I just always told my mama I was gonna go to FSU. Now that I got the chance, it's just unreal. Why not take the chance?"

Despite taking a whopping nine visits to Florida State's campus and camps combined, Pride still might not be all-in on taking a chance on his dream school. He then attended A&M's football camp on June 16.

It's A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who won a national championship as head coach of Florida State in 2013, that he always thought he'd end up playing for. And when asked about which schools could challenge FSU for him, Pride didn't hesitate to mention the Aggies.

"Texas A&M and Georgia ... Just the relationship I got with the head coaches. Jimbo, he just, you know how Jimbo is ... I grew up playing baseball with his son."

There are already some real ties between the two and Pride has clearly left the door open. The FSU and childhood connection with Fisher could be what puts A&M over the top for Pride in the foreseeable future as he continues to navigate all options.

