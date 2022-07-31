Skip to main content

Jimbo Fisher Believes 'SEC Is Closest to NFL' of Any Conference in Football

Fisher recently went on The Herd and discussed how brutal SEC play can be.

Unless you have been living under a rock in recent years, there is no secret that the SEC has dominated college football. While the Alabama Crimson Tide have been top dogs in the conference, from top to bottom the SEC is arguably the best conference schedule. 

As a result of such a tough conference, your schedule during conference play is going to be a gauntlet. For the Texas A&M Aggies that sentiment is especially true for the 2022 season as their schedule includes a brutal eight-game stretch consisting of:

Week 3: Miami (FL)

Week 4: Arkansas

Week 5: @ Mississippi State

Week 6: @ Alabama

Week 8: @ South Carolina

Week 9: Ole Miss

Week 10: Florida

Week 11: @ Auburn

That eight-game stretch doesn't include Week 2 against Appalachian State which won't be a walk in the park by any means either. While there is no true equivalent to the NFL in college football, the Aggies' conference schedule this year might come close.

Coach Jimbo Fisher echoed those same sentiments recently on The Herd, where he and Colin Cowherd discussed just how rough an SEC schedule can be for teams.

"Welcome to the SEC. It's the closest to the NFL of any conference in football," Fisher said. "I'm not trying to slight anybody else but the number of players, the quality of the programs and how important football is to them, like you said."

Expectations are high for the Aggies heading into the 2022 season, as fans and analysts alike believe this is the season they take the next step. Coming off of a historic recruiting class, they appear poised to do so. However, in the SEC, where every Saturday is a gauntlet, there's no telling how the season goes. 

