Aggies Dominate Final 2022 SI99 Recruiting Rankings

After an up and down 8-4 season that ended with the Aggies unable to play in the Gator Bowl due to health and safety protocols, Texas A&M and coach Jimbo Fisher have still managed to reel in one of the program's most elite recruiting classes in recent memory.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated revealed its 2022 Prospect Rankings, and a slew of future Aggies made their way onto the list.

The Lone Star State is well represented on SI's rankings, with the most prospects (15) on the list.

The Aggies have the second-most players (11) in SI's rankings behind only Alabama (12) and have three players in the top 10 -- no other school has more than one.

Here are all 11 players that made the cut.

No. 5 - IDL Walter Nolen, Powell (Tenn.) High

No. 9 - IDL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Lakeland (Fla.) High

No. 10 - WR Evan Stewart, Frisco (Texas) Liberty

No. 20 - CB Denver Harris, Houston (Texas) North Shore

No. 35 - IDL Anthony Lucas, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral High School

No. 40 - QB Connor Weigman, Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland

No. 63 - TE Jake Johnson, Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County

No. 64 - IOL Kam Dewberry, Humble (Texas) Atascocita

No. 70 - Edge Malick Sylla, Katy (Texas) High School

No. 80 - WR Chris Marshall, Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall

No. 92 - S Bryce Anderson, Beaumont (Texas) West Brook

Unfortunately for Fisher and Co., elite linebacker Harold Perkins (No. 16 in SI99) de-committed from the program on Monday. He was set to be a major defensive piece for new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, but now the team will have to look towards other options.

Still, it's refreshing to see that both sides of the ball should see some upgrades for the Aggies in 2022. Five players on offense and six players on defense made the list.

With so much talent set to make their way to College Station, Texas A&M fans have loads to be excited about entering the upcoming season.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here