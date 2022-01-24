Texas A&M Receives High Odds To Win The 2022 National Championship

So long as Jimbo Fisher remains at the helm for Texas A&M football, the Aggies should be in the race for a national title. Is 2022 the year where it all comes together in College Station?

According to BetMGM's early odds at the 2022-23 college football season. A&M ranks sixth among all FBS teams to win the title at +3500. The Aggies are tied with both Oklahoma and Michigan, both of whom are expected to be front-runners to win the Big 12 and Big Ten next fall, respectively.

A&M ranks third among SEC programs with the hopes of being crowned college football's finest in 2022. Alabama leads the pack at +200 odds following a crushing defeat to Georgia in the title game earlier this month. Georgia, who won its first title since 1981, comes in second at +250.

The top five also includes Ohio State (+600), Clemson (+1200), and USC (+3000). Florida, Oregon, Texas, and Utah round out the top 10, all coming in at +5000 odds following their respective offseasons.

The Aggies (8-4) are coming off a season in which expectations weren't perhaps met. Following a 9-1 2020 season capped off by an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina, A&M regressed offensively, primarily at the quarterback position following a Week 2 season-ending injury to Haynes King.

King is set to enter spring camp as a candidate to start once more. The Aggies also added former LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson and top recruit, Conner Weigman, as an early enrollee. A&M will return three starters on the offensive line but is set to replace All-American guard Kenyon Green and left tackle Jahmir Johnson.

Defensively, A&M will be replacing most of the defensive line with defensive linemen Tyree Johnson, DeMarvin Leal, Michael Clemons, and Jayden Peevy all headed to the NFL. The secondary should be a strong suit for new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin with the return of safety Demani Richardson, along with cornerbacks Tyreek Chappell, Jaylon Jones, and do-it-all defensive back Antonio Johnson.

The Aggies currently own the No. 1 recruiting class on SI All-American's rankings entering National Signing Day. Despite the decommitment of linebacker Harold Perkins, A&M still has 12 players ranked inside SI99's top recruits and remain in play for defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, the No. 7 rated player in the country.

